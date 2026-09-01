Cam Smith Continues to Show Why He Should Be the Future of Astros Baseball

The Houston Astros are starting to create some breathing room in their record, now sitting at 70-68 with one full month remaining in the 2026 regular season. Regardless of how this season pans out for the Astros, one thing is for certain: the future should be pretty bright.

Franchise players such as Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa once held down the fort for this Astros organization on the rise to the top. While they're still important to the team in 2026, there comes a point when you have to look to the future, and one young star is starting to prove why it should be him.

Is the Future Cam Smith?

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) drives in two runs with an RBI double. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Smith, in his second year with the franchise, has played in 134 games in both seasons. His first year saw him hit nine home runs and hold a .236 batting average in 441 at-bats. In 2026's 134-game stretch, Smith has raised his home run total to 17, yet holds a worse batting average of .214.

While the offense in the average department isn't the best, the power is a step forward from what he showed in year one. As his confidence continues to build, he should develop into a strong all-around player. After all, he's already surpassed 100 RBIs in his career in just two seasons, and that in itself is impressive.

In the series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park, Smith helped elevate the Astros over the AL Central leaders, collecting two massive hits, a double and a triple, in four at-bats, driving in two of Houston's six runs.

Following the game, Smith spoke on his performance and mindset at the plate to help the cause.

"I obviously haven't been swinging it how I want to, but I stay aggressive. Don't lose it," Smith said via Space City Home Network on X (formerly Twitter).

So long as Smith doesn't lose his aggressive approach at the plate, the Astros offense should continue to thrive down the stretch. In fact, last month, Smith hit .250 at the plate with 19 hits, four home runs, three triples and two doubles, all while punching out 21 times.

The strikeouts are an area that Smith will need to work on with the hitting coaches, but overall, the aggressive approach last month has once again shown Astro fans why Smith is in an everyday position in the lineup, building for the future.