Astros Reveal Exceptional News Surrounding Carlos Correa's Possible Return

The Houston Astros are still remarkably right in postseason contention thanks to how the American League West has underperformed this season. Even with a 66-67 record, every single win in this last month of the season matters.

Considering the starting pitching has still been the main issue for Houston after the trade deadline, more offense would certainly help. There's no reason to think the starters won't continue to be unpredictable. The Astros need all the help they can get, and it's possible a star could actually return quite soon.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Astros manager Joe Espada revealed on Wednesday that he expects shortstop Carlos Correa to “to be ready to go at some point in September."

Correa Continuing to Progress Well

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a solo home run. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the best-case scenario for Houston and it would be an incredible comeback for the 31-year-old. Correa was initially deemed out for the rest of the season with a torn tendon in his left ankle, suffered on May 5 in a batting cage during batting practice.

He quickly underwent season-ending surgery on that ankle in May, and that was supposed to be the end of the Correa story in 2026, given the surgery involved a six-to-eight-month recovery period.

That all changed when the Astros revealed on July 31 that he had resumed light on-field activities and a running progression. Correa spoke about it the next day and shared that he had not ruled out a return in 2026.

Correa had a doctor's appointment a few days later, and that gave him the green light to start dry swings and keep going forward to eventual live pitching.

It seems like everything has gone great over the past month for Correa to now be able to potentially return before the season is over and help the team's postseason push.

Correa has been active during this time, fielding ground balls, running full-out sprints across the field and taking some batting practice, per Rome. This potential September return would be close to two months ahead of schedule. That's quite surprising, but it looks like he has healed well, with progression to full strength going at this pace.

According to Rome, Espada said that Correa has another doctor's appointment next week that could give him clearance to further his recovery. Rome also reported that Correa will have to play multiple minor league rehab games before joining the Astros.

Correa played in 32 games this season and was hitting .279 with a .787 OPS. He had three home runs, 16 RBI, 18 walks and 22 hits. If Correa does end up coming back, it will be interesting to see how Espada would decide the lineup, given that Isaac Paredes is handling third base.

It also depends on whether Correa would play defense or be the designated hitter. It's possible Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez could share left field and the DH while Paredes moves to second base.

Whatever the case may be, the Astros will be tracking Correa's potential return closely.