Carlos Correa Hasn’t Ruled Out a Return as He and Astros Reveal Unexpected Updates

The Houston Astros have returned to winning ways recently, with nine wins in their last 10 games and a winning record for the first time since April 7. All the focus has shifted to the race for the American League West division title and a potential postseason spot.

A big reason for this Astros comeback is that the team finally got mostly healthy and was able to go on a run with their best players available. However, one of the biggest names for Houston, Carlos Correa, went down early in the year with a left ankle tendon injury on May 5 and was deemed out for the rest of the season.

Correa suffered that injury in an unlucky accident in the batting cage while taking a normal swing. He mentioned that he felt a sudden pop in the area and immediately went down in pain. He was not able to put any weight on the foot. Correa underwent season-ending surgery on May 11 to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com at the time.

The surgery is supposed to require a six-to eight-month recovery. On July 31, however, the Astros released a noteworthy update on Correa that comes as a surprise. This was followed up on Aug. 1 with an eye-opening statement from Correa himself.

Correa Moving Around

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hits a double during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported on Friday that Correa has "begun light on-field activity and has a running progression," according to the Astros.

Manager Joe Espada said Correa was doing some light running and fielding ground balls, according to Rome. Espada was asked if Correa could play again, but did not answer the question.

Correa was spotted on the field doing those light drills on Friday by McTaggart.

Correa is back and doing some light drills 👀 pic.twitter.com/748rGSqBRa — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2026

On Saturday, Correa said that he has not ruled out a return to the field this season, according to McTaggart. He was asked if he would play again this season and Correa responded, "We'll see," according to Rome.

Given the fact that it was supposed to be at least a six-month recovery from surgery, the news of the 31-year-old Correa picking activity back up not even three months later is definitely unexpected. If someone is out for the rest of the year, starting up a progression way earlier than the initial timeline is unusual.

"I wouldn't be doing all this work if I didn't think there was a chance," Correa said according to McTaggart.

It looks like Correa really is trying to come back this season for a late postseason push.

More from Carlos Correa, who has a doctor's appointment Tuesday and hopes to get cleared to start hitting. pic.twitter.com/QYIFamiem5 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 1, 2026

“I’m in a really good spot; I don’t feel it. I’ve been progressing to running and sprinting and everything feels great,” according to the video from McTaggart.

Correa immediately asked what he needed to do to recover quickly after hearing about his injury. He mentioned that he has been doing everything except hitting at 80-90 percent. This is a significant update for the Astros and great news for the team. With Houston competing for a postseason spot, Correa's possible return later in the season could provide a substantial boost to the lineup.

Correa was hitting .279 with a .787 OPS in 32 games before he got hurt, along with three homers and 16 RBI. The 2017 World Series champion and Platinum Glove winner was reacquired by the Astros at the deadline last season from the Twins.