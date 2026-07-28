Jeremy Peña Is the One Player the Astros Can't Afford to Trade

The phone rang, but the Houston Astros already knew their answer.

When the Boston Red Sox checked on Jeremy Peña's availability, Houston never let the conversation go very far. While the Astros continue searching for outfield help before the trade deadline, moving their shortstop has never been part of the plan.

Defense isn't the only reason.

Peña solved the offensive problem that had held him back since reaching the majors, changing the way both opponents and the Astros view him.

Peña didn't become Houston's leadoff hitter because he started hitting home runs.

He earned that role because he stopped losing at-bats against the pitch he sees more than any other.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For four seasons, opponents followed the same blueprint. They attacked him with four-seam fastballs early in the count, then expanded the zone with breaking balls once they got ahead. That sequence kept one of Houston's best athletes from becoming the offensive catalyst the organization envisioned.

It doesn't work anymore.

Through 59 games, Peña is hitting .319/.373/.504 with a 147 wRC+ and 2.5 WAR. Those are the best offensive numbers of his career, but the turnaround began long before they showed up in the stat line. It started against the most common pitch in baseball.

Performance Against Four-Seam Fastballs

Season K% Zone Contact%

wRC+ 2022 18.7% 88.2% 109 2024 16.2% 89.5% 125 2026 12.7% 95.1% 208

The numbers tell the story.

Peña is striking out less against four-seam fastballs while making more contact in the strike zone than at any other point in his career. Pitchers can no longer attack him the same way.

That also explains why Houston shut down trade discussions before they ever gained traction. It didn't happen because of power.

Peña's average exit velocity against four-seam fastballs is just 87.6 mph, and his barrel rate remains a modest 5.3%. The real difference is much simpler. He stopped missing that pitch.

Now he gets to the fastball on time, uses the entire field and avoids unnecessary swings. His 35.7% line-drive rate against four-seamers reflects a hitter focused on putting the ball in play instead of trying to win every at-bat with one swing. That's exactly what Houston needed at the top of its lineup.

Pitchers have had to adjust.

They no longer put him away in three pitches. Peña extends at-bats, spoils pitches that once produced easy strikes and forces opponents to work harder from the opening inning. Once the four-seam fastball stops being an easy out, mistakes over the plate and walks begin to follow. That's how he has produced a career-best .373 on-base percentage.

Why the Astros Won't Trade Him

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not every number will hold.

His .450 BABIP against four-seam fastballs is likely to come down over time. The important part is that pitch recognition and the ability to handle velocity in the strike zone are skills that tend to remain far more stable than the results of a single season.

The Red Sox saw a shortstop entering the best offensive stretch of his career.

The Astros saw the same thing.

That's why the conversation ended before it ever began.