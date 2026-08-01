The Biggest Need the Astros Must Address Before the Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros are in a contending position to make the postseason, and that has made their potential plans at the trade deadline clear. An all-out rebuild doesn't seem to make much sense at the moment, given the American League West division title is still within reach.

The Astros are currently just 0.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for first and are still in the thick of the last wild-card spot as well. Given how wide open the AL is, there is no reason why the Astros can't compete in October.

The opportunity is there and the upcoming trade deadline gives the Astros a chance to improve their biggest weakness on the roster: the outfield. This is by far the biggest need on the team. There's a clear hole in the starting lineup when it gets to the bottom of the order without a consistent outfield bat who can get on base.

What are the Solutions?

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is greeted by right fielder Cam Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cam Smith will still likely get most of the time in right field, the options remain open for both center and left field. For the Astros to truly be a player in the postseason, more offensive production is needed from the outfield.

The Astros have gone through many options during the season, like Jake Meyers and Joey Loperfido, but nothing has really worked out. Houston's outfield remains the worst in baseball with the fewest hits (243), the lowest batting average (.203), OBP (.279), SLG (.337) and OPS (.615), according to FanGraphs.

Yordan Alvarez is performing at an MVP level, and yet he has played 18 games in left field. Regardless, the overall numbers are quite low. While the Astros could call up utility man Cavan Biggio to play outfield or allow the likes of Taylor Trammell and Lamonte Wade Jr. to keep at it, that isn't the answer for a potential postseason team.

There are good outfield options available for the Astros to try and trade for. The Colorado Rockies are sellers and have two young left-handed outfielders they are willing to trade for: Jake McCarty and Mickey Moniak. There have been some rumors of George Springer being an option to return to Houston.

JJ Bleday of the Cincinnati Reds is another name linked to the Astros. It may take a bit more to get him because he still has two more years of team control. All these players have at least an .800 OPS, which would be a huge boost. Springer doesn't have an .800 OPS overall, but does over the last 30 games.

McCarty has the highest average (.293) as well as the most RBIs and stolen bases, while Moniak has the highest OPS at .883. Almost any outfielder on the trade market would be an upgrade to what the Astros currently have.