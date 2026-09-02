Carlos Correa Update Could Give Astros Extra Boost They Need for Late-Season Push

The Houston Astros are in danger of missing the playoffs as they fell to 70-69 on the year after losing game two of the series against the Chicago White Sox. With how tight the AL West is and around the league, the Astros almost need to win the division to get back to the postseason, rather than aiming for the wild card.

Houston needs to improve their performance in critical moments. They have offensive stretches that highlight their potential, but they also have periods of poor play that hinder their progress. To succeed in the upcoming games this month, they will need to find ways to deliver clutch hitting.

One of the ways that the Astros can find clutch hitting is within their own organization in veteran Carlos Correa. Correa hasn't been with the franchise since May due to ankle surgery, but even with the diagnosis of missing the rest of the season, Correa might be back just in time for the final stretch.

Correa Injury Update

Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa (1) reacts after striking out. Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Fox Sports: MLB on X (formerly Twitter), the former Platinum Glove Award winner told reporters that he will begin facing live pitching this weekend. There has been speculation about whether Correa could make it back this season, but it's starting to become realistic.

“It was while doing rehab and improving day by day that we realized a return this very year was possible. Strength returned very quickly, opening up that possibility, so now I need to head to Florida at some point this weekend to keep testing the foot and see when I can rejoin the team," Correa said via Juan Gonzalez of Pelota Cubana USA on X (formerly Twitter).

Carlos Correa told reporters that he will begin facing live pitching this weekend.



Correa has been on the injured list since early May when he had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left ankle. He was expected to miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/aGyJAUWbEm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 1, 2026

Before hitting the injured list, Correa was hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 122 at-bats, giving him a 1.2 WAR in 32 games. Correa hasn't been healthy much over the last two seasons, but it's proof he's giving it his all to get back to help his teammates.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Correa is running at 95% force, fielding grounders and taking reps in the batting cages. It might take Correa longer than he expects to be ready to face live-action MLB pitching, but it's still worth a shot, especially if Houston returns to the postseason.

In his playoff career with the Astros, Correa holds a .272 average with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 79 games. If there were ever a time for him to return and rise to the occasion, it's with the playoffs in sight or in action.