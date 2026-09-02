Dana Brown Reveals What He Tried to Accomplish Before Astros Removed Him

It's been just over a week since the Houston Astros and former general manager Dana Brown agreed to mutually part ways, and yet the Astros are still in first place going into the final month of the 2026 regular season.

While the decision, in Brown's own words, "was something that kind of caught me by surprise," the franchise has moved on and hasn't looked back. However, as revealed Tuesday afternoon, Brown was trying to get some things done for the future of Astros baseball before he was removed from his role.

What Brown Failed to Accomplish

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (right) is greeted by general manager Dana Brown (left) prior to the game. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking to the crew of Foul Territory, Brown revealed that he tried to get both right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown and infielder Jeremy Pena to sign contract extensions before his removal. Below are Brown's comments and how the deals almost got done.

"We made attempts to sign both guys and that's where I'll leave it," Brown said via Foul Territory on YouTube. "We've allowed some star players to walk out in the past and that's what it is. We don't do long deals here. I have high respect for Jim Crane; he's been a successful owner, and he doesn't like to do bad deals."

Hunter Brown and Jeremy Pena are two of the players that the Astros should want on their team for the future. Pena will become a free agent in 2028, whereas Brown will be a free agent in 2029. So, Houston has options until then, but it'll only become more difficult to sign them to team-friendly contracts the closer to their free-agent years.

"Sometimes, guys are just going to end up walking. It is what it is. But you have to continue to remain competitive, continue to sign good players and I feel like we continued to be competitive and continued to make adjustments and try everything we could do to make the team better," Brown said.

Houston still has a chance to make the playoffs even without a general manager at the helm, and if Brown and Pena are reasons for that, whoever the new general manager in Houston will be might be able to get those extensions done, should Crane feel it's the best move.

However, despite being removed from the position and regardless of being unable to sign extensions, he still roots for the Astros.

"I see a lot of guys that I know very well, and I'm pulling for them."

Former Astros GM Dana Brown says he's still rooting for the Astros.



"I see a lot of guys that I know very well, and I'm pulling for them." pic.twitter.com/n0WSWc5o6p — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 1, 2026