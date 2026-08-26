Astros Owner Jim Crane Explains Logic Behind Dana Brown Move

Jim Crane is intent on the Houston Astros making the playoffs. To him that meant he had no choice but to part ways with general manager Dana Brown.

Crane delivered that news on Monday before the Astros headed to the Bronx to start a three-game series on Tuesday. The news was delivered on an off day, which meant no Astros or team personnel were available to the media until pre-game at Yankee Stadium.

Crane made the trip with the team and opted to discuss his rationale for parting ways with Brown so late in the season. He said the club needed a change.

Why Jim Crane and Dana Brown Parted Ways

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crane said the Astros’ recent 3-6 homestand clinched his thinking. The Astros played three teams that were under .500 and out of the playoff race and were unable to win any of those series. That homestand caused them to lose their lead in the American League West to the Texas Rangers, who entered action on Tuesday with a half-game lead.

The season isn't lost, according to Crane, and the change had to be made now. To him, that meant letting Brown go before the end of his contract this year.

“It was a tough conversation,” Crane said to MLB.com. “They're never easy, and, you know, I think he was disappointed, but he was very professional, and he handled it accordingly.”

Brown took over as general manager in 2023. The preceding offseason, Crane and then-general manager Jim Click were unable to come to terms on a new contract after Click built a team that won the 2022 World Series under manager Dusty Baker.

While Brown helped guide the Astros to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, the franchise missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 last year.

Crane felt this was the right time. It was clear Crane wasn’t going to bring Brown back next year.

“Out of respect for Dana, we thought that was a time that would give him a little space and to regroup, and he's a great talent,” Crane said. “He's been in the business a long time, and [this will] give him a little more time to get settled and get back to work somewhere else.”

Houston has dealt with a myriad of injuries, including its starting rotation, but has barely been over .500 at times this season. They entered action one game under .500 but still in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Crane reiterated that the fate of manager Joe Espada will not be determined until after the season. Like Brown, Espada has been managing in the final year of his contract.