Christian Walker’s May Slump Deepening Astros’ Offensive Problems

The month of May is supposed to be the culmination of progress. “April showers bring May flowers,” right?

Well, for the Houston Astros, it’s been the exact opposite. Losses upon losses have piled up, and some of the team’s most important pieces have struggled, perhaps none more so than first baseman Christian Walker.

Walker, who was acquired by the Astros out of free agency prior to the 2025 season, has had an OK year up to this point. At least on paper. He’s currently slashing .255/.330/.489 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. Those are about the numbers one can expect out of Walker in a given season, and it’s especially encouraging given that he struggled for a good part of last year.

But those numbers don’t tell the full story. Since May 8, Walker has gone through a slump that’s not only curtailed his production but also that of the Astros.

Astros Need Christian Walker to Break Out of His Slump

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchica (12) after hitting a home run. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Walker currently has five hits over his last 47 at-bats. Over the last 13 days, he’s slashing just .106/.176/.255 with 11 strikeouts and three walks. To say that his performance as of late has been disappointing would be a definitive understatement.

Players are bound to go through slumps, though. The baseball season is long, making it nearly impossible for any player to consistently perform at a high level throughout the marathon.

Still, someone like Walker, whom the Astros have entrusted with a $60 million contract, must pull their weight more often than not. And on a team like the Astros, where the offensive depth isn’t necessarily there, any sort of setback to one of the key players shines even brighter.

Walker’s slump is not a cause to hit the panic button. Quite the contrary, really. But just like everything else with the Astros, it has cost the team baseball games. Without Walker’s bat excelling like it needs to, the lineup becomes even thinner than it already is.

That’s not to say that an increase in production from Walker would change all that much. Sure, there might be a chance that his bat catching a spark would enable the rest of the offense to do the same, but that’s unlikely. What’s more likely is that the Astros continue to wallow in their own misery for the foreseeable future, whether Walker is hitting the ball well or not.

Ominous, right? Yeah, the Astros are in dire straits. There really isn’t much that can save them, unless Walker and a slew of other hitters decide that enough is enough.