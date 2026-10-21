Former Astros Outfielder Returns to World Series 21 Years After Historic Moment

Former Astros outfielder Jason Lane has returned to the World Series 21 years after helping Houston reach its first Fall Classic in franchise history.

This time, Lane will experience baseball's biggest stage from the coaching staff of the Milwaukee Brewers, who secured their first World Series appearance in 44 years.

Lane played a key role in Houston's historic run in 2005. On Monday, the Astros marked the 21st anniversary of their National League Championship Series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Lane caught a fly ball from Yadier Molina to record the final out of Game 6, securing Houston's first and only National League pennant.

He also hit a crucial home run in that game, supporting Roy Oswalt's strong pitching performance. The Astros finally reached the World Series in their 44th season, although the Chicago White Sox swept them in four close games.

Houston has enjoyed much greater postseason success since then. The franchise has reached the playoffs nine times in the past 10 years, won eight AL West titles, appeared in seven American League Championship Series, claimed four pennants and captured two World Series titles.

Lane left Houston in 2007 and played three games for the San Diego Padres. He didn't return to the major leagues until 2014, when he reinvented himself as a pitcher with San Diego.

Milwaukee Brewers offense and strategy coordinator Jason Lane and manager Pat Murphy (49) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now 49, Lane has returned to the World Series in a different role. He serves as the Brewers' offense and strategy coordinator after Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last week. The Brewers are awaiting their World Series opponent, with the series scheduled to begin Friday in Milwaukee.

Lane sees similarities between Milwaukee's run and Houston's breakthrough in 2005. He recalled the excitement surrounding the Astros when they returned from Los Angeles and the celebrations that greeted them after their victory over St. Louis.

“It’s a very similar feeling to '05,” Lane said to MLB.com. “Houston had never been to the World Series (prior to '05). And even when we got back from L.A., when the plane landed, there were people lined up around the airport. And I remember when we got back from St. Louis to Houston (in '05), I remember people being lined up around the stadium and all that. It just brought me back to that team. It’s the same feeling with this team as we had with that clubhouse there.”

Lane believes the main difference between the two experiences comes from social media. In 2005, people who wanted to congratulate him generally needed his phone number. Today, fans and others can contact him through multiple platforms, making the attention much greater.