It does not seem that the Houston Astros are going to make major investments in their pitching staff as the top free agents on the current market continue to be signed.

This continues to raise doubts for me about the bidding for Randy Arozarena or Ian Happ, two of the top left fielders on the market, the position with the most problems and instability the Astros have had over their last three seasons. That said, I am inclined to consider some of the options that could be explored as an alternative in left field, and Ramon Laureano represents one of them.

Randy Arozarena could be the impact bat the Astros need in left field. His 2026 breakout, durability and potential fit at Daikin Park make him an intriguing target—but his defensive limitations are part of the equation.https://t.co/L5vpBq2b7U — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 24, 2026

Laureano, 32, knows the organization, since, although he never made his Major League debut, he was selected in the 16th round of the 2014 draft. Later, the Athletics acquired him in November 2017 (in exchange for pitcher Brandon Bailey), and now that he has gone through the Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres, he is once again on the market.

From His Best Recent Season to a Decline Conditioned by Injuries

San Diego Padres left fielder Ramón Laureano (5). Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laureano is coming off two very different seasons in which, although a decline in his performance has been noticeable, we cannot overlook the constant injuries. This is the most complicated point when analyzing player projections, since Laureano achieved his best version when he was healthy in 2025, but we cannot ignore that he has had hip problems for five seasons and this year the discomfort worsened. The San Diego Padres placed him on the injured list in early June and, in the end, he underwent surgery for a tear in the labrum of his right hip.

Perhaps Laureano should have resolved this problem earlier, but when his hip problems began in 2021, he decided to avoid surgery and received an injection to treat the injury. Now, in addition to the physical problems he had been dealing with for several years, we cannot attribute everything to them.

San Diego Padres left fielder Ramon Laureano (5). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, he had one of the best seasons of his career, and that is a good starting point for any conversation about his future, as he hit for a .281/.342/.512 offensive line (.854 OPS), hit 24 home runs, and drove in 76 runs in 132 games. The 24 home runs tied a personal record set in 2019 with the Athletics, and the RBIs, 138 wRC+, and 3.0 fWAR turned out to be personal records in a single season throughout his career.

However, just one year later, he had a very different season after being hit by injuries. He played just 53 games with the Padres, and his offense collapsed to a .203/.286/.374 line (.660 OPS) with seven home runs and the worst strikeout rate of his career at 31.6%.

That high strikeout rate is not the point that surprises me most about Laureano, since he has always been a hitter with a tendency to strike out, but the problem here goes further, as the quality of his contact also dropped sharply. His xSLG fell from .518 to just .409, an inefficiency that has been driven to a great extent by the collapse of his Hard Hit% rate from 49.1% to 41.2%.

I do not think Laureano will resolve a large part of these negative trends simply by choosing better pitches, but his swing rate against pitches outside the zone was another point against him, seeing his Chase% rate increase from 25.8% to 32.7%.

San Diego Padres right fielder Ramon Laureano (5). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the responsibility the Astros need Laureano to assume as a left fielder, defense also has to be part of the balance of his improvements, as he finished with +1 OAA at that position and, although his powerful arm can still make a difference, he recorded +7 DRS in 2025, but fell to -1 in 2026 as an outfielder.

Laureano signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Orioles for 2025, which included a $6.5 million club option for 2026. The Padres exercised that option after acquiring him through a trade with Baltimore, but now his status is in a different range and, if Houston takes a chance on offering him an opportunity, it is very likely to be through a lower-value, short-term financial agreement.