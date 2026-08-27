Brewers Players Back Manager Pat Murphy, Despite Controversial Tactics

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is possibly on the verge of becoming the first person in MLB history to win three straight NL Manager of the Year awards.

Whatever Murphy is doing, it seems to be working, though some of his tactics have generated controversy.

The Syracuse, NY native has recently made a habit of pulling players in the middle of games due to poor performance, or in rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt's case, a perceived lack of hustle.

Pratt was removed in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's loss vs. the New York Mets after Murphy believed the youngster didn't hustle out of the batter's box on a bloop single to right field. For what it's worth, the 67-year-old said afterward that the benching also had to do with Pratt being unable to get drop down a bunt.

Now two days removed from the incident, multiple Brewers players discussed the situation and backed their manager.

Brewers Players Support Murphy, Say 'It Has To Be That Way'

Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) talks with offense and strategy coordinator Jason Lane (40) prior to the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime Milwaukee designated hitter/outfielder and former NL MVP Christian Yelich was among those who spoke out in support of the 67-year-old man at the helm.

"For our team, it has to be that way," Yelich said, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. "We’ve all agreed amongst ourselves to play a certain type of way and hold each other accountable for playing that way."

Left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby also talked about the outspoken Murphy's methods and said that Tuesday's benching could benefit Pratt.

"It’s not like Murph doesn’t like Coop; he loves Coop," Ashby said, per Sammon. "And this is going to be better for Coop. We all know that and can appreciate that. It’s a mutual respect thing. ... So many guys in the game today don’t maybe play to the hustle standard that the game used to be played at, and we try to do that."

Murphy admitted that his way of dealing with players isn't for everyone.

"I’m not trying to be Johnny hard-(expletive) here," he said, according to Sammon. "It’s just for a young player coming into the league, you have to build habits. ... There’s certain people you can do it to and certain people you can’t."

With the best record in baseball and being led by a possible history-making manager, something is obviously being done right for the Brew Crew.