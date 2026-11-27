The Houston Astros have a new way forward with Brad Ausmus as the new manager. The former Astros catcher for 10 seasons returns to Houston as the skipper in a polarizing move that was made at the start of November.

Ausmus has spent the past three seasons as the bench coach of the New York Yankees, and his name had been circulating around the Astros for some time. New Astros general manager Randy Flores was hired on Oct. 30, and just over a week later, Ausmus was named in a process that needed to move fast, given what looks to be the impending lockout.

The reactions to Ausmus being hired were strong, but his introductory press conference revealed more of his thinking, the hiring process, and the connection he has since developed with Flores.

What Ausmus Said: The Key Moments

Houston Astros manager Brad Ausmus during a press conference at Daikin Park in Houston, TX. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m very excited to be back in Houston. This is a place where for 10 years I was a player, and looking back at my career, if I pictured myself, it’s wearing an Astros uniform,” Ausmus said. “I’ve always felt at some point I’d come back to Houston.”

He quickly got to the point at hand of the manager role. Regardless, Ausmus had plenty of achievements during his Astros career (1997-98, 2001-08) and was pivotal during the 2004 and 2005 runs to the NLCS and World Series, respectively. He’s caught the most games in Astros history and won three Gold Gloves in Houston.

“I’m not here to talk about glory days. I’m here to talk about the Houston Astros today and the Houston Astros going into 2027,” Ausmus said.

One of the biggest counterpoints to hiring Ausmus was his lack of success previously as a manager. He had five years of previous experience where he was a combined 386-422. Four of these seasons were with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17.

Ausmus led the Tigers to 90 wins in his first season and an AL Central title, and 86 wins in 2016. His only season with the Angels in 2019 had a 72-90 record. The 57-year-old detailed his growth in experience as well as data that has become more of a factor since the time he was manager.

“When I first started managing, data, quantitative analysis was young. Part of the reason I became a special assistant in Anaheim (2018) was to start diving into that side of it. Since that time with multiple organizations, I’ve grown my knowledge of the data side of the game,” Ausmus said. “Data is very valuable, you don’t have to live and die by it, but it’s extremely valuable in making decisions. That’s probably the part of me that has grown the most in the last 10 years and it was intentional.”

This was something new for him to learn and could be a key facet of his new stint as a manager.

“I played in an era where it was batting average, some on-base percentage, home runs, and hits,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus had a .246 career average with 41 homers and 386 RBI. He also hit one of the greatest home runs in Astros history to help clinch the 2004 NLDS over the Atlanta Braves. It was a game-tying, two-out homer in the bottom of the ninth. Ausmus has spent four previous seasons as a bench coach, and he’s getting another opportunity to manage with everything that he’s learned since.

“I’m more comfortable in the manager’s role now compared to when Gene Lamont was my bench coach,” Ausmus said. Lamont was an experienced coach, who was with Detroit when Ausmus was there.

Ausmus briefly mentioned his two main priorities: contacting the players and beginning to assemble a staff. He’s already made multiple changes, such as new pitching coach J.P. Martinez and new hitting coach Aaron Bates.

“Having a roster that’s headlined by Yordan Alvarez is certainly a big plus. There are a lot of star players on the team. I’m going to be in the process of getting in touch,” Ausmus said.

The Astros Connections

Apr. 30, 2008; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that Ausmus is especially close with current senior advisor Jeff Bagwell. The two were teammates for seven seasons (1997-98, 2001-05). It remains unclear how much that may have impacted the selection and Ausmus’s return.

“It’s probably a better question for Jeff than me,” Ausmus said.

It does seem like Flores made the selection based on his meeting.

Ausmus pointed out that he interviewed for the manager role even before Bagwell was in the front office.

Ausmus came in towards the end of October, spent two hours interviewing for the general manager role, and had prepared for that.

“When I left that evening, I was sure of one thing and kind of sure of a second thing. I was sure I wasn’t getting the general manager job at that point. I was kind of sure I might be involved in the manager’s role. I was not ushered into thinking I was going to be the new manager," Ausmus said.

Ausmus revealed that this was one of the rare times the interview didn’t go the way he thought.

Flores and Ausmus jokingly went back and forth about the meet-up in San Diego, with Ausmus picking a bowling alley that was closed. Flores was the one who reached out and set up the meeting.

“I really didn’t know Flo besides the fact that he pitched for the Cardinals. It sounds like we might vibe a little bit, and we sat down for almost four hours. I felt really good about it when I left. I really liked him. I enjoyed talking to him. The playing experience we both have, it’s like a built-in rapport,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus didn’t make any specific recommendations for the roster on day one, but if the coaching changes are any indication, it could be quite busy.