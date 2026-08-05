Former GM Breaks Down Astros Trade Deadline, Weighs AL West Chances

The Houston Astros made sure they were a part of the MLB Trade Deadline, finding a way to improve the roster to return to the playoffs after missing the dance in 2025. The front office brought in Dalton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays, adding an outfielder they've needed seemingly all season.

Another area where the Astros could have improved is their starting rotation, despite their current position in the AL West. They did give up Spencer Arrighetti to get Varsho, impacting how deep the starting rotation is. But on paper, the team looks a tad better, at least offensively.

One trade that the front office was reportedly trying to finalize was acquiring Trevor Larnach from the Minnesota Twins, per multiple sources. That deal didn't come to light, but adding Varsho isn't a kick in the shin.

According to former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, the trade was set in stone, though neither team involved has come forward to admit it.

"They actually traded for Trevor Larnach and it was nixed, although that was not confirmed by the Astros or Twins, but everybody is telling me it happened," Bowden said via Foul Territory on X (formerly Twitter).

Bowden's Evaulation of the Astros' Trade Deadline

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown (left) talks with manager Joe Espada before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest mistakes the Astros' front office made in Bowden's mind was not trading for a starting pitcher to improve the rotation. However, it wasn't like Houston wasn't trying to get the job done.

"They needed a starting pitcher; they needed Foster Griffin. They were in on it until the very end, but the Guardians' farm system was better," Bowden said. "That was the key deal they needed badly."

The Astros' rotation now consists of Hunter Brown, Peter Lambert, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, and Cristian Javier, with Tatsuya Imai available for a role, but his numbers aren't good enough to warrant a spot in the starting five.

So much so, the lack in that department has Bowden worried for the Astros' chances down the stretch in the AL West, naming the Seattle Mariners as a team to watch, regardless of them playing sub .500 baseball (55-59 entering Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers).

"I'm not sleeping on the Mariners. They've cleared up the starting rotation issue; they've got Cade Anderson coming, got another bat in Taylor Ward. At some point, Seattle is going to put this thing together and I think Houston's going to regret not doing more at the deadline."

If the offense for the Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, can continue to produce at the plate, it gives Houston a strong chance to prove Bowden wrong.