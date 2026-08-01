The One Deadline Move the Houston Astros Should Be Prioritizing

The Houston Astros are on fire, winning nine of their last 10 ballgames, leading them to reclaim first place in the AL West since the early months of the 2026 campaign. While the franchise looked like it would be selling at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline, they're in a spot to be buyers after all.

The AL West division is still anyone's game, as the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are still very much within reach. With that in mind, the Astros' front office has to find ways to improve this roster, because at the end of the day, playing .500 baseball won't be good enough to win the World Series.

General Manager Dana Brown informed fans earlier this season that Houston is not giving up and is likely to make additional trades, having already made some. With the trade deadline approaching, now is the crucial time for Brown to focus on this position to improve the franchise.

What Houston Must Add

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown on the field before the game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“If we could find some offensive outfield help at the Deadline, that would be great," Brown said via Brian McTaggart's July 13 article on MLB.com. "A big focus would be offense in the outfield and getting some offensive production. And if we could firm up the ‘pen a little bit more.”

That approach shouldn't be any different; the Astros still need help in the outfield. With LaMonte Wade Jr. now hitting below .200, Cam Smith trying to keep his batting average above .200, and Brice Matthews on the injured list, adding an offensive bat to a corner outfield position feels like a must right now for Houston.

There are a handful of outfield bats that Brown could go after. Earlier this season, the franchise was linked to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, but his offensive production (.198 AVG, 13 HRs, .595 OPS) doesn't fit the mold for what Brown and company are looking for.

One player the club might consider is Dalton Varsho. The current Toronto Blue Jay is likely to be traded, and his combination of Gold Glove defense, a .245 batting average, and some power at the plate makes him a potential target for the Astros.

Other players currently on underperforming teams likely to be traded that Houston could target go as follows:

Lane Thomas, Kansas City Royals

Jake McCarthy, Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies

Taylor Ward, Baltimore Orioles

Of the four players listed, two hit from the right side of the plate, and two from the left. All have performed well offensively in 2026 and could be the experienced players this Houston outfield needs to get them over the edge. However, it would likely cost Brown a pretty penny (in terms of prospects) to get a deal done.