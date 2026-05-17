Astros Hold Jose Altuve Out of Lineup After Injuring Left Side on Swing

The Houston Astros really can't afford to lose another player. Jose Altuve may not give them a choice.

Altuve underwent an MRI on Sunday after he left Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers with an injury. He didn't speak to the media on Saturday but said he would speak to reporters after he had the imaging done, per multiple outlets including The Athletic (subscription required).

On Sunday Altuve was not in the starting lineup for Houston as they prepared to try and sweep the Rangers at Daikin Park.

Jose Altuve’s Latest Injury

Here's the swing that got Altuve pic.twitter.com/H04fbwMguV — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 17, 2026

Altuve left Saturday's game late after he grounded out and felt pain in his side that kept him from running to first base. The Rangers turned the double play while Altuve was walking to the dugout holding his left side.

He left the game with a slash of .245/.326/.380 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 42 games. He’s one of the few Astros that have managed to avoid the injured list this season. He hit his fourth home run of the season earlier in the game, which was an Astros win.

In fact, Altuve has not been on the injured list for nearly three years. He went on the injured list in July of 2023 with left oblique discomfort. That was after returning from an injury that he suffered during the World Baseball Classic while playing for his native Venezuela.

The Astros have been battling injuries all season. They have already lost third baseman Carlos Correa for the season due to an ankle injury that led to surgery. Shortstop Jeremy Pena is close to a return from a hamstring strain. Outfielder Jake Meyers is also on a rehab assignment.

But there are other position players on the IL, including outfielder Taylor Trammell, catcher Yainer Diaz and outfielder Joey Loperfido.

The pitching staff has been decimated by injuries. While Tatsuya Imai just returned from right arm fatigue, two other opening day starters are on the IL with right shoulder strains — Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier. Closer Josh Hader is on the med from left biceps tendinitis but needs five more rehab games before he will be ready to return.

Several other pitchers are all dealing with elbow injuries, surgeries or recoveries, including Nate Pearson, Bennett Sousa, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski and Brandon Walter. There is hope that at least two of those pitchers can join the staff in the second half of the season.