Houston Astros Face Key Decision at Catcher That Goes Beyond Christian Vazquez

There are many options to consider, depending on what the Houston Astros are willing to pursue. As with every free-agent class, certain players are valued more highly than others based on each team’s priorities.

So Houston will have to decide on Christian Vazquez, who is 36 and will become a free agent at the end of the season. His defensive value and experience with the organization put the veteran in a good position to still be valued.

Vazquez has played 12 seasons in the Major Leagues, two with the Astros: first as part of the team that won the 2022 World Series, with manager Dusty Baker, and then upon his return for the 2026 season.

His bat has never been the main value of the Puerto Rican catcher, and he has produced a .566 OPS with the worst slash line of his career over a two-season span, hitting .199/.265/.301, with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, 36 walks and 88 strikeouts.

However, his defensive potential has historically been proven, and among his major accomplishments are the two no-hitters Vazquez has caught with Houston, the combined no-hitter on November 2, 2022, in Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and the one on May 25 of this year against the Texas Rangers.

Catcher Christian Vazquez (2). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vazquez remains an elite catcher, and he just finished the season ranked sixth among qualified catchers with 6 Catcher Framing Runs. Yainer Diaz, the Astros’ starting catcher, ranks 44th with a value of -4.

Over the last three seasons, Vazquez (5 Fielding Run Value) and Victor Caratini (2) are the only catchers with a positive FRV among those with at least 650 innings. Over that span, Diaz drops to -9 and, as we have analyzed before, his offense has also regressed, with several periods of instability.

What Should Be the Most Reasonable Option for Houston?

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is my point, and it is not just about analyzing Yainer’s recent postseason history, with just 2-for-18 in his last six games. I want to go beyond the 1-5 record the Astros have in the playoffs when he has been the starting catcher.

Houston should start working to address at least Yainer’s offensive problems, and a strong option could be to have a much more offensive catcher. If that catcher can provide better defense than him, and almost all the options in free agency have better projections, that would be much better.

Yainer had a great breakout when he became the starting catcher in 2023, producing 6.3 bWAR and a 121 OPS+ with 39 home runs and 144 RBIs in 252 games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

What has happened since 2025? His production has not been able to stay above that standard, dropping to 4.5 bWAR and a 103 OPS+, with a much more concerning regression in his on-base percentage from .318 to .295.

Yainer barely walks, and his 3.3 BB% in 2026 was also the worst of his career in qualified seasons. And then, when he manages to reach base, he has also ranked among the worst baserunners in the league. Overall, he has made no progress beyond his contact ability, and it is time for the Astros to take action.

That said, there are some reasonable options for Houston, such as Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly and Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds. This does not mean Houston cannot pursue Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, who leads the league with 4.7 fWAR among catchers who will reach free agency this winter and will probably be the most highly valued because of his offensive profile. Jeffers could strengthen the position’s offensive needs, but he is not among the game’s most outstanding catchers.

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This way, Yainer would become a backup or could find playing time at first base, but the Astros would need a defensive catcher. Kelly (4.3) and Stephenson (2.6) are next on the fWAR list and, although they haven't been elite defenders, they offer more balance between their offense and defense. Kelly, in particular, is coming off the two best offensive years of his career, with 27 home runs, 108 RBIs, a 106 OPS+, and 5.5 bWAR in his last two seasons in Chicago.

Whatever the decision, for the Astros to take a definitive step forward as contenders and get out of some of the problems that have influenced the team’s fate over the last three seasons, strengthening key positions such as catcher will have to be a priority.