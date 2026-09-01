Ryan Jeffers Keeps Showing Up When the Twins Need Him Most

Ryan Jeffers was ready. After fouling off the previous pitch, a 96.5mph fastball down and tight from Jackson Jobe, his next swing showed that he was prepared. Jobe came back with another four-seam fastball, this time at 97.3 mph. It could not get through the plate. Jeffers destroyed it for a three-run home run that put the Minnesota Twins ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The blast traveled 420 feet deep into left field at Target Field. One fan caught the ball, and his jumps of joy were quite similar to the jumps of the Twins players in the dugout after Jeffers’ 11th home run.

The Twins did not stop scoring, beating the Detroit Tigers 11-1 to open an important series Monday night. Jeffers finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Minnesota had not scored at least 10 runs in a victory since beating the Athletics 11-8 at home on July 26.

In that game, it had been just 16 days since Jeffers had returned to the lineup after a long stay on the injured list, and he finished that afternoon with three RBIs.

Something that has characterized Jeffers throughout the season is that he continues to show up in the offensive moments when the Twins need him most. His numbers in High Leverage speak for themselves.

High Leverage

Season wRC+ OPS BB/K 2021 76 .594 0.44 2022 148 .864 0.67 2023 161 .968 0.31 2024 149 .894 0.20 2025 33 .470 0.25 2026 200 1.045 4.00

In the most important clutch situations, Jeffers has put together his best season. A 200 wRC+ has no comparison, and his slugging has also been at the level of his best years.

However, there is one key statistic that defines Jeffers’ consistency: his ability to put together high-quality at-bats. The combination of his determination to walk more without reducing his strikeouts, mixed with the explosion of his power, is taking him to another level.

His aggression over the previous two years caused him to lose many important at-bats and waste some of his power. With this new approach, which has brought back a little discipline at the plate, Jeffers has become a much tougher hitter to beat.

That philosophy is not only opening up more offensive opportunities for him, but it is also helping the Twins lineup take better advantage of the big moments.

Destroying Fastballs

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first question I ask myself is where Dillon Dingler really wanted Jobe to throw his fastball. Dingler has his right knee on the ground, so I feel like he wanted a pitch up and away. Jobe missed it completely. His four-seam fastball was coming in at 97.3 mph, good velocity - but it stayed high and slightly in. You already know, Jeffers crushed the swing.

As I said before, it was a second fastball. In his first at-bat of the night, Jobe managed to strike him out with a slider. All of his pitches were located from the middle of the plate toward the outside. Then, Jeffers walked. He saw two sliders in the first three pitches. Jobe climbed to 98 mph, but got too far away from the zone. With a 3-1 count, Jeffers fouled off a 98 mph fastball up in the zone. He then walked after letting another 96mph fastball up and away from the zone.

When Jobe faced Jeffers for the third time, he started with a slider. The foul ball came, followed by the fastball in question that Jeffers crushed. Suppose that fastball had worked. In reality, we likely would not be talking about this. But there is evidence that brings us back to the fastball; it is still the pitch that Jeffers destroys the most.

Since 2024, Jeffers has recorded more home runs (22) against fastballs than against the rest of the pitch types (18), with a .435 slugging percentage. After a drop in production last year, when his HR/BBE% fell from 4.1 to 2.5 compared with 2024, Jeffers has adjusted again.

His slugging never suffered major drops because his doubles production remained steady. This year, his expected averages are at their highest level, and he has lowered his Whiff% from 13.0 in 2025 to 8.8.

Jeffers spray chart | mlb.com Baseball Savant

Jeffers remains a hitter with the ability to produce power to any part of the field, but he is a pull hitter by nature. His biggest production against fastballs continues to be concentrated there, and Monday night we once again enjoyed another of his massive swings.

Finding His Best Form Again

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is still not at the level we saw when he had to go on the injured list on May 18. In fact, Jeffers has posted an 84 wRC+, his worst in any month of this campaign with the Twins.

His season divides perfectly into two parts of 37 games each. Between March/April and May, Jeffers posted a .949 OPS with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. Since his return, he has had four home runs, 19 RBIs and a .729 OPS.

There is a difference in the impact the early-season version of Jeffers had, one that attracted several teams at the trade deadline. There is only one month left in the regular season, so soon we will know whether the version of Jeffers that caused a sensation in the first half can return.

What is clear is that, even amid his adjustments to find his best form again, Jeffers continues to show up in important moments. His experience in navigating the pitching is a key contribution, and his power remains decisive for Minnesota.