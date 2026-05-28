Houston Astros Mourn the Passing of ‘Beetle’ Mark Bailey, 64, After Cancer Battle

The Houston Astros took a pretty big blow on Tuesday both on the field and off. The team recorded a loss against the Texas Rangers after coming off an incredible high of a no-hitter, and also got the news of loyal player and coach, Mark Bailey, passing away.

Bailey was finally released from his long battle with cancer, but he leaves behind a legacy of loyalty to the Houston team.

He was affectionately known as “Beetle” over the course of his time with the Astros. That time was extraordinary; in fact, it was 25 years in the making. He was a player, minor league instructor and major league coach.

Bailey was chosen by Houston in the sixth round of the 1982 MLB Draft out of Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. He was originally drafted as a third baseman, but the Astros found a better fit for him behind the plate at catcher.

A Catcher’s Career in Houston

Bailey spent five seasons from 1984 to 1988 with the Astros before spending his last two with the San Francisco Giants. He finished his MLB career with a slash line of .220/.337/.337, 24 home runs, and 101 RBI over seven total seasons.

The Missouri man was never a slugger at the plate, but he was a reliable veteran presence behind it.

Some of the most memorable teams of the 1980s included Bailey and other stars like Nolan Ryan, Mike Scott and Jose Cruz.

In fact, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, it was Bailey who was behind the plate for Nolan Ryan’s 4,000th strikeout.

The Hall of Fame remembers Astros and Giants catcher Mark Bailey, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 64.



Bailey, who was behind the plate for Nolan Ryan’s 4,000th strikeout, went on to become a longtime minor league instructor and major league coach for Houston. pic.twitter.com/xRDugJ1d2i — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 28, 2026

Coming Home to Houston

Bailey’s story isn’t unique because of his time on the field; his legacy was built after. His love of baseball radiated from him, and he kept himself submerged in it.

He started his coaching career with the Astros’ Class A team in Kissimmee in 1998 and then went on to be a Double-A hitting coach and finally the MLB bullpen coach.

He served as the bullpen coach for the Astros from 2002 through 2009. This included the 2005 season when Houston made it to their first World Series.

He finished his career with the Astros as the club’s minor league catching coordinator and finally retired in 2020.

Houston released a statement acknowledging his passing.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of longtime Astro Mark Bailey. Bailey, affectionately known as Beetle, spent over 25 seasons in the organization as a player, minor league instructor and Major League coach. We send out heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family, friends and… pic.twitter.com/JyF0bp320f — Houston Astros (@astros) May 27, 2026

Bailey was inducted into both the Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He will be remembered dearly by everyone he came into contact with.

For over 25 years the man known as Beetle showed up every day for the team he loved so much. That kind of loyalty deserves to be honored and remembered.