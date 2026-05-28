Houston Astros Mourn the Passing of ‘Beetle’ Mark Bailey, 64, After Cancer Battle
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The Houston Astros took a pretty big blow on Tuesday both on the field and off. The team recorded a loss against the Texas Rangers after coming off an incredible high of a no-hitter, and also got the news of loyal player and coach, Mark Bailey, passing away.
Bailey was finally released from his long battle with cancer, but he leaves behind a legacy of loyalty to the Houston team.
He was affectionately known as “Beetle” over the course of his time with the Astros. That time was extraordinary; in fact, it was 25 years in the making. He was a player, minor league instructor and major league coach.
Bailey was chosen by Houston in the sixth round of the 1982 MLB Draft out of Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. He was originally drafted as a third baseman, but the Astros found a better fit for him behind the plate at catcher.
A Catcher’s Career in Houston
Bailey spent five seasons from 1984 to 1988 with the Astros before spending his last two with the San Francisco Giants. He finished his MLB career with a slash line of .220/.337/.337, 24 home runs, and 101 RBI over seven total seasons.
The Missouri man was never a slugger at the plate, but he was a reliable veteran presence behind it.
Some of the most memorable teams of the 1980s included Bailey and other stars like Nolan Ryan, Mike Scott and Jose Cruz.
In fact, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, it was Bailey who was behind the plate for Nolan Ryan’s 4,000th strikeout.
Coming Home to Houston
Bailey’s story isn’t unique because of his time on the field; his legacy was built after. His love of baseball radiated from him, and he kept himself submerged in it.
He started his coaching career with the Astros’ Class A team in Kissimmee in 1998 and then went on to be a Double-A hitting coach and finally the MLB bullpen coach.
He served as the bullpen coach for the Astros from 2002 through 2009. This included the 2005 season when Houston made it to their first World Series.
He finished his career with the Astros as the club’s minor league catching coordinator and finally retired in 2020.
Houston released a statement acknowledging his passing.
Bailey was inducted into both the Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He will be remembered dearly by everyone he came into contact with.
For over 25 years the man known as Beetle showed up every day for the team he loved so much. That kind of loyalty deserves to be honored and remembered.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com