Astros May Already Have Offensive Help Waiting in Triple-A

Out of all the position groups that the Houston Astros need help with at the moment, the lineup is probably the least of the concerns. Still, there are multiple holes in the group, especially with players like Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz and Carlos Correa not available.

When teams need immediate help, it’s sometimes hard to find players in the minors who can come up and deliver quality performances immediately. Much of that is due to the fact that the minor leagues are so different from MLB. If a player doesn’t have big league experience, then there’s always the chance that they could come up and flame out.

The good news for the Astros is that while the farm system is currently depleted of any high-impact bats, there is one player who could come up from Triple-A Sugar Land and make a difference: Cavan Biggio.

Biggio, a former fifth-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and son of Astros legend Craig Biggio, has spent the entire season with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Triple-A after signing a minor league contract with Houston prior to the season.

It’s there that he’s emerged as one of the better bats in the Space Cowboys’ lineup, especially as of late. Biggio is slashing .349/.455/.744 throughout the month of May, a complete turnaround from how he was hitting at the beginning of the season.

Could Biggio be an option in Houston? Or is this recent surge just a mirage?

A Familiar Name Emerging in Sugar Land

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Cavan Biggio. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Based on Biggio’s recent stints in MLB, it’s reasonable to say that everything he’s done in May in the minors is just temporary. In 37 games with the Kansas City Royals in 2025, Biggio slashed .174/.296/.246. He wasn’t much better in 2024, slashing .197/.314/.303 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

There was once a time when Biggio was one of the most exciting prospects in baseball, but that stardom has fallen by the wayside quite quickly. One has to go back to 2020 to find a season in which he had an OPS over .800, but that season was just 60 games and Biggio only had 264 plate appearances.

Is Biggio Worth Taking a Chance On?

Kansas City Royals second baseman Cavan Biggio. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Regardless of what history says, Biggio is killing it in Triple-A right now. If the Astros are desperate — and one could argue that they are the epitome of desperate right now — then Biggio is a player with big league experience who can come in and play right away. While he’s an infielder by trade, he’s played all over the diamond, making him extremely useful for an Astros squad that’s seemingly dropping key position players left and right.

Is Biggio the savior for Houston? No, absolutely not. Is he someone who could help? Maybe, maybe not. It’s worth a shot, though. And there’s no doubt that Biggio would take it in a heartbeat.