Houston Astros’ Pending Free Agents’ Market Values Revealed

The Houston Astros, after winning the AL West with an 81-81 record, have a big offseason ahead of them. Not only do they want to improve from a .500 team, but the front office has several decisions to make about the future of the franchise.

In need of a new general manager and manager, the Astros also have a ton of free agents hitting the open market. Change is in the air in Houston, especially around this franchise. Here are the pending free agents and where their market values sit on the market, according to Spotrac.com.

OF Daulton Varsho : 2 Years, $26.8 Million

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18) jogs off the field. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros acquired veteran center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline this season, and upgraded their outfield defense. However, at the plate, Varsho took a step back, hitting just .172 in 41 games with five home runs and a -0.1 WAR.

Varsho has proven he can be a Gold Glove defender in center, which raises his market value nicely. If Varsho signs a multi-year deal, it's a risk that a franchise will take, banking on the idea that his power swing can replicate his 2022 or 2025 seasons.

Varsho made $10.75 in 2026, which gives his market value a $3 million increase in value.

RHP Bryan Abreu : 3 Years, $32.8 Million

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) reacts at Daikin Park. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran reliever will hit free agency for the first time in his career, and given how his 2026 season ended with the Astros, he will likely be in pursuit of a new franchise. Bryan Abreu finished the season with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.0 WAR and will easily attract other franchises.

Spotrac gives Abreu a projection to averagely make $10.9 per season. There's a world where Abreu also signs a two-year contract, betting on himself for the third season if the contract unfolds that way.

LHP Steven Okert : 1 Year, $6.7 Million

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In two seasons with the Astros, veteran Steven Okert has been a plus for the bullpen, posting a combined 2.58 ERA. His age might play a factor in the decision, but Okert has proven he can still compete at the major league level.

Okert made $2.3 million in 2025, so this would be an increase, but one worth it for any franchise that finds interest in adding a veteran left-hander for the bullpen.

RHP Enyel De Los Santos : 3 Years, $11.1 Million

Houston Astros pitcher Enyel de Los Santos (65) reacts and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another bullpen veteran of the Astros is hitting free agency this offseason, and it's Enyel De Los Santos. De Los Santos has been with Houston for two seasons and posted a 4.61 ERA in 93.2 innings. Along the way, he struck out 91.

De Los Santos might not get a multi-year deal like Spotrac projects, but his strikeout rate is high enough for either the Astros or another MLB franchise to spend money on his services. Perhaps a two-year deal? Spotrac gives De Los Santos an average salary of $3.7 million per season.

1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. : 1 Year, $2 Million

Houston Astros first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) reacts after hitting a double. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaMonte Wade Jr. wasn't able to tap into the power stroke he had back in 2023 with the San Francisco Giants, but he did show up when the Astros needed him from time to time. His ability to play both infield and outfield should intrigue franchises, but his projection seems right.

Wade Jr. could easily return to Houston, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him test the open market this offseason either.

C Christian Vázquez : 1 Year, $1.5 Million

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (2) runs to first base. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros know how good defensively Christian Vázquez is behind the plate, but as he gets older, it may be time for the franchise to lean in a different direction. If they choose to bring him back, it would likely cost $1.5 million, according to Spotrac.

Offensively, Vázquez will round out the bottom of the order, but defensively, he's capable of making plays at the plate, throwing to second, and commanding a pitching staff well.

Isaac Paredes holds a club-option for $13.4 million, but Spotrac gives Paredes a market value of 6 years, $149,460,000. So, Houston should probably pick up that cheaper club option.