Astros Must Decide Whether Daulton Varsho’s Defensive Value Makes Up for His Bat

We analyzed how valuable Daulton Varsho could be for the Houston Astros next season, what his most recent struggles as a player have been, and how much his market value could increase in free agency. The most interesting point goes beyond that, as Varsho is part of the final moves of the Dana Brown era with the organization.

Look, one thing is clear. When the Astros acquired Varsho at the trade deadline, it was reasonable to think they wanted defensive stability, something he could provide, but they also bet on a rebound from his bat. That, without a doubt, was the biggest question surrounding the trade that sent Spencer Arrighetti to the Toronto Blue Jays on August 3.

There is no other way to look at it, because Varsho’s offensive decline was evident. His OPS never surpassed .720 after reaching his highest point in June, at .786, when he posted 116 wRC+, his best figure of the 2026 season. In July, just before the trade deadline, his OPS dropped to .482, and he finished the month with just 34 wRC+, his worst monthly mark of the campaign.

So Houston bet on a rebound that never came, despite Varsho’s historical numbers being better in the second halves of seasons. He averages 87 wRC+ in the first halves, below the 105 he records in the second halves. That difference includes his best offensive production, with 134 wRC+ after last year’s All-Star break.

The results? The worst offensive performance of his career, with a line of just .172/.224/.311 in 161 plate appearances over 41 games with Houston. His defense was positive, though. Varsho finished the season in the 93rd percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA) and remains a center fielder capable of covering a good amount of ground, a quality that makes up for the limitations of his arm.

Will the Astros change their plan with Varsho?

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A new approach shouldn't surprise us, and we already know the main reasons. If Houston bets on Varsho again, the big question will be whether he can bounce back at the plate. Varsho entered the 2026 season with 16.1 bWAR and a .225/.292/.432 offensive line, along with 85 home runs, 248 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases in 516 games over the previous four seasons. In each of those years, he produced at least 20 home runs and 55 RBIs.

2026 center field free-agent candidates compared using Baseball Savant’s comparison tool. | Baseball Savant.

A one-year offer would be interesting for both sides and would probably represent one of the most affordable options on the free-agent market. Also, the Astros will not be the only team looking to improve center field.

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays could also be strong contenders. Trent Grisham should be the most sought-after center fielder on the market, given his recent contract situation, not because of a decline in his performance in 2026, if the New York Yankees decide not to show interest in offering him a long-term contract.

Among the more affordable options Houston could explore would be Tyrone Taylor, Cedric Mullins, Lane Thomas, and even Cuban outfielder Luis Robert Jr., if the Orioles release him.