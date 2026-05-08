Houston Astros Recalling Reliever for Another Opportunity in 2026

The Houston Astros look to shake off the very thick cobwebs and get back into the win column after losing a three-game series to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home. Now, the Astros hit the road against one of the coldest teams in Major League Baseball over the last week.

Houston will begin its three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds of the NL Central. The Reds have lost seven straight games, all having been on the road, and will host the Astros for the first time in 2026.

It's widely known that Great American Ball Park is one of the most, if not the most, hitter-friendly ballparks across the league. It's also becoming widely known that the Astros don't have the best pitching depth at the moment, with all the injuries to their starters and important relievers.

Trying to prepare themselves for the upcoming series, the front office has decided to give another reliever a chance in the big leagues, starting on this road trip.

Astros Call Up Logan VanWay

Houston Astros pitcher Logan VanWey throws a pitch in spring training. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Announced by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have recalled reliever Logan VanWey to the big leagues, and he will be joining the franchise in Cincinnati. In a corresponding move, Houston optioned Jason Alexander to Triple-A after Wednesday's game.

This isn't the first time VanWey has stepped foot on a Major League mound, as he made his MLB debut last season in Houston against the Los Angeles Angels on April 11, 2025. VanWey remained in the show for nine games before getting sent back down to the minor leagues.

VanWey is looking for more success this time around compared to his first chance in early 2025, where he posted a 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings of work. Additionally, he struck out seven batters and held a WHIP of 1.668, which correlates to a WAR of -0.1.

He's shown growth in the minor leagues but has struggled to perform well enough to be a consistent mainstay on the Astros roster. In his career in Triple-A, VanWey holds a 4.07 ERA in 112.2 innings, but a 3.65 ERA across his entire minor league career.

This sort of opportunity doesn't come around often, and VanWey gets to say that it's come around twice; this time, he has to show that it will be the last time the opportunity is granted.

Entering play on Friday, the Astros sit 4.5 games back from first place in the AL West, as the Athletics are the only team in the division that sits above a .500 record (19-18).