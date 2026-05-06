Tatsuya Imai Addresses Command Concerns Ahead of Astros Return

The Houston Astros might've just been dealt a massive blow following the announcement made by All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, but there might be some hope that fans can hold onto to.

As announced by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), Tatsuya Imai will return to the Astros' starting rotation in his next outing after his rehab starts in Sugar Land.

Joe Espada is getting a much-needed starting pitcher back, but there are still some semi-concerns with his command.

Before hitting the injured list on April 12, Imai didn't have the command he's been known for in Japan. Posting a 7.27 ERA to a 2.08 WHIP in 8.2 innings of work, Imai wasn't what Houston was expecting in his first go-around in Major League Baseball, primarily for the lack of strike-throwing.

Imai's Thoughts on His Command Troubles

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) prepares to throw on the mound. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

In his rehab assignments, Imai has thrown a collective five innings of work, walking eight batters compared to five strikeouts in that span, via Max Zepeda on X.

With his next start to be back in the show, Imai was asked why it's been hard for him to throw strikes, to which he gave a very thoughtful response.

"I think that part of the reason is that in Japan we don't have a pitch clock," Imai said via @Astros_Coverage on X. "I'm able to take more time between pitches."

"For example, before games, in Japan, I can take some time between pitches, and then I can throw inside to lefties and get first pitch strikes. For here, we do scouting reports and we talk about the weakness of the hitters, and I want to talk about more of the strength that I have."

Imai had been expecting to get to the fourth or fifth inning in his outing, but he was only able to complete three.

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) looks on on the mound. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The pitch clock never felt like it would be a reason for Imai's struggles, but when he breaks it down that way, having only pitched in Japan, it is an adjustment that he's going to have to make. Speeding up his motion is only a change to his mechanics, which he ultimately needs in this league to succeed.

Houston brought him in for a reason, and while he's struggling with command right now due to the pitch clock and focusing on pitching to the hitters' weaknesses rather than pitching to hitters with what he feels comfortable throwing, it's only a matter of time before things start to click for Imai.