How to Watch Astros' Series Opener vs. Reds: TV, Stream, Radio

Can the Houston Astros right the ship?

That’s the million-dollar question surrounding the organization at the moment. At 15-23, absolutely nothing has gone right for the Astros to start 2026. Injuries have plagued the roster, and losses have come as a result. At least Yordan Alvarez is having a ball.

Perhaps everything turns around on the team’s latest road trip, which starts in Cincinnati with a bout against the Cincinnati Reds. When the season began, this series appeared to be an opportunity for the Astros to pick up some wins away from home, but the Reds’ red-hot beginning to the season and the Astros’ lackluster efforts have made that belief foolhardy.

Now the Astros are the underdog. How will they respond?

Nobody will know until first pitch tonight at Great American Ball Park. Until then, all we can do is ruminate on the past, hoping that it gives us a clearer picture of what the future might hold.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 5:10 p.m. CDT

Where: Great American Ball Park

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Reds – Reds.TV

Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Reds – WLW 700

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Mike Burrows (1-4, 5.97 ERA) vs. Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Mike Burrows is in desperate need of a quality outing tonight in Cincinnati.

The right-hander from Connecticut has consistently been lit up throughout his seven starts this season, which is somewhat surprising given how well he pitched last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nonetheless, his time in Houston hasn’t started so hot.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, however. Burrows threw six innings of three-run ball against the Boston Red Sox in his last time out, by far one of his better performances of the season. It didn’t matter in the end because the Astros couldn’t score any runs, but that’s beside the point. At least Burrows has a tiny smidge of confidence entering this contest.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) speaks to reporters before the game. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the Reds, Nick Lodolo will make his first start of the season after recovering from a persistent left index finger blister. Lodolo, a former top-10 pick out of Texas Christian University, has shown flashes of brilliance over his big-league career.

Everything seemed to click last season as he put up a 3.33 ERA over 156 2/3 innings spanning 29 appearances, 28 of which were starts. He threw two complete games, one of which was a shutout. Injuries have been his downfall, however, so his getting back healthy is a sigh of relief for the Reds.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Taylor Trammell (grade 2 left groin strain), SS Carlos Correa(left ankle tendon).

15-day injured list: OF Jake Meyers (grade 2 right oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), SS Jeremy Peña (grade 1 right hamstring strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier(grade 2 right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis).