Houston Lineup: Arrighetti Takes the Mound as Astros Try to Extend 3-Game Win Streak

The Houston Astros have had an up-and-down season. Now, they have quietly turned things around.

The Astros are riding a three-game win streak and have been 7-3 in their last ten. They enter the second game of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers holding down the third American League Wild Card spot.

Just a few short weeks ago, none of this seemed possible, and surely this momentum they have now located was nowhere to be found.

Houston will take the field tonight at Comerica Park for a first pitch at 5:40 p.m. CT.

Arrighetti Takes the Ball

There couldn’t be a better time to send their ace to the mound, and the Astros are doing it. Spencer Arrighetti will get the start on Friday. He enters the game 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts.

Earlier in the season, there were questions surrounding the rotation depth for Houston, but Arrighetti just kept producing. He has steadily become the Astros ace.

On the other side, Detroit will send out Keider Montero who will start with a 3-5 record and a 3.68 ERA. Honestly, the Astros need to be careful here because Montero is better than his record suggests.

Trammell Heating Up

Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thursday evenings win against the Tigers of 2-1 came compliments of Taylor Trammell’s go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning. He will get the nod again in center field on Friday.

The 28-year-old is slashing .280/.337/.439 with a .776 OPS. These are easily Trammell’s best numbers of his six-year MLB career. Over his career, he has slashed .192/.286/.369.

After years of struggling, Trammell has found his footing, and it really couldn’t come at a better time for the team, trying to find their way to a playoff position.

On Friday, he will bat ninth behind Cam Smith in the eighth hole. Jeremy Pena will lead things off for the Astros while the MVP candidate, Yordan Alvarez, will be slotted into the two position.

The full lineup for Friday’s match up against the Detroit Tigers:

SS Jeremy Pena DH Yordan Alvarez 3B Isaac Paredes 1B Christian Walker 2B Jose Altuve LF Joey Loperfido C Yainer Diaz CF Taylor Trammell

Watching Yordan

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Speaking of Yordan, he remains the engine of this offense. Even though he has cooled off a bit just lately, he is still hitting .318 and has got 25 home runs and 56 RBI during the 2026 season.

He has gone hitless the last two games, but with the way he has been playing, he had to have a little regression just to prove he was human.

Getting Alvarez bat going on will be crucial for Houston to keep climbing the ranks, but there’s no reason for concern just yet.

Houston’s run differential is something to watch. At -38 it is a reminder that they have struggled. Injuries have been a big factor for the team in the first half. It is possible that they have hit their stride at just the right time, coming into the back half and approaching the All-Star break.

With Arrighetti on the mound and the lineup riding some positive momentum, a series win against Detroit is a heavy possibility.