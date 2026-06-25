Cam Smith's Defensive Heroics Help Astros Clinch Series Against Blue Jays

The Houston Astros went to battle with the Toronto Blue Jays this week, taking two of three to begin the road trip. In the series finale, the Astros came away with a clutch 3-1 win on the back of key defense and clutch hitting.

Houston got the scoring underway right in the first inning as first baseman Isaac Paredes drove in shortstop Jeremy Peña with an RBI double. Mike Burrows took the mound for the Astros and gave the run right back on a Nathan Lukes home run.

The two teams would be held at a stalemate until the eighth inning as the Astros regained the lead following a triple from Joey Loperfido and a errored pick off attempt from Jeff Hoffman. But the real game saver was what Cam Smith did in right field in the bottom of the inning.

Cam Smith's Dazzling Play

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) and shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate a win. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With Luis Urias standing on second base and George Springer at the plate, Astros reliever Bryan King delivered a 2-1 pitch that Springer drove deep into right field. Within inches of the wall, Smith leaped up to haul in the baseball.

With the trajectory of the hit, Urias was well off second base, thinking he'd be the tying run in the bottom of the eighth inning. That overeagerness allowed Smith to launch the ball back to second base to double off Urias, ending the inning and giving Houston all the momentum in the stadium.

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"That was sick," Smith said in his postgame interview via Space City Home Network on X. "It felt like when I went up in the air, everything slowed down. It felt like the ball was moving in slow motion; it was really cool."

Houston would add another run in the top of the ninth to add a cherry on top.

Smith has had his fair share of mistakes in right field this season for the Astros, but with that play, improvement could be on the way. Following the series finale, Smith now holds a .978 fielding percentage when in right field and a career fielding percentage of .986, with 12 assists and six errors.

At the plate, Smith walked once and struck out once in three at-bats, but stole the show with his web gem. That victory pushes the Astros to four straight series wins as they head to Detroit to take on the Tigers in a four-game set at Comerica Park, starting Thursday night.