How Houston Astros Won Their 10th Straight Silver Boot Over Rangers

After everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong for the Houston Astros early in the season, everything that could go right is going right for this team right now.

The Astros are on fire. A successful stretch leading up to the trade deadline officially shifted the tides on the season and where it could possibly head. Houston went into the trade deadline and added a bat in Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho for the stretch run.

Houston has had three sweeps since the All-Star break, first over the Miami Marlins and then the Los Angeles Angels. The third sweep was over the state and division rival Texas Rangers, which was the most critical.

The Astros were already ahead in the season series over the Rangers 6-4, and the dominant 11-2 series-opening win set the stage for the rest of the weekend, which wrapped up on Sunday.

A Very Beneficial Lone Star Series Win

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena reacts after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros only needed one more win to take the Silver Boot again, and that's exactly what happened as they put on a show in Daikin Park. The 11-2 win was courtesy of three home runs from three different players while starter Hunter Brown put up a good performance and gave up just two earned runs in 5.2 innings.

The win in the first game of the series also gave the Astros a winning record for the first time since April 6. Not only that, but it propelled Houston back to the top of the AL West standings.

The comeback to get back to first in the division was difficult and the Astros had to overcome much adversity on the way. They kept on fighting and hanging around. In a division like this where just having a winning record might be good enough, the Astros have now taken advantage.

This past series also demonstrated the sheer dominance over the Rangers when it comes to the Silver Boot. The Astros just won their 10th straight Silver Boot over the Rangers going all the way back to 2017.

Houston remarkably has a 102-55 regular season record over Texas since that point. It continues the longest time either team has held the Boot for. The longest for the Rangers was seven years from 2007-13.

The 9-4 series win in 2026 is just the latest episode of this past decade of in-state superiority. It's allowed the Astros to now have the overall series lead all-time of 158-154 for the first time since 2008.

The Astros won the second game of this weekend's series 5-4 and it was a much closer affair. It was tied 3-3 in the fourth inning before Christian Walker drove in a run on an infield single with the bases loaded.

More Winning Details

The game-winning run ended up coming from MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez, but not in the way you'd think. Alvarez used his legs and made it home from third base on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Five bullpen arms were used by Houston, and the group only gave up one run. The Astros scored all five runs against Jacob DeGrom, and he was knocked out after 3.1 innings.

The Astros had Peter Lambert start on four days of rest on Sunday and delivered yet another reliable outing of 5.2 innings of two-run ball. Houston had 15 hits total in the game and won 7-4 for the sweep.

Cam Smith hit the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and he had three hits. Alvarez had a four-hit game and came up clutch again with a two-RBI double that put it away.

The Astros were in control practically the whole series, as they never trailed. Houston's offense totaled 39 hits and 23 runs in three games while the bullpen gave up just two runs total.

While the Astros still remain the baseball king in Texas, it also sets them up well with a chance to win the AL West.