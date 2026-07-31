How to Watch Astros vs. Rangers: TV, Radio, Lineups as AL West Lead Is at Stake

The biggest series of the season so far looms for the Houston Astros. The 2026 Silver Boot is on the line while the lead in the American League West is up for grabs this weekend as the Astros take on their state rival, the Texas Rangers, in Houston.

There have been some monumental series between these two opponents over the last few years, and this three-game set is crucial for the Astros to win. Not only will Houston win the Silver Boot for the 10th straight season with a single victory in the series, but it can also take the division lead for the first time all season with a series win.

Both teams are currently separated by 0.5 games as the Rangers are 55-54 while the Astros are 55-55 and have finally reached the .500 mark for the first time since April 7.

The Astros currently have a 6-4 record against the Rangers so far in 2026, and last faced each other earlier this month at Globe Life Field from July 10-12. The Rangers won that series 2-1. The momentum has shifted recently. The Astros have won eight of their last nine games and three straight series entering this massive contest.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming off a series loss to the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays and are barely holding onto first. This series holds massive implications going forward, and the Astros have a golden opportunity here to take the lead in the AL West.

Here's how to watch the final Lone Star series of 2026, as well as lineups and pitching matchups.

How to Watch Astros vs Rangers

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (2) walks to the on deck circle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 7:15 p.m. CST

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Apple TV (National)

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Rangers- 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

The series opener is a national TV game, but Saturday and Sunday's games will both be on the regional broadcasts: Space City Home Network in Houston and Rangers Sports Network in Dallas- Fort Worth.

Astros Starting Lineup

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena hits a home run | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. SS Jeremy Peña

2. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. 2B Jose Altuve

6. CF Taylor Trammell (L)

7. C Yainer Diaz

8. LF Lamonte Wade Jr.

9. RF Cam Smith

Pitching Matchups

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05 ERA)

Astros ace Hunter Brown will be on the mound to start this big series, and the 27-year-old right-hander is coming off an incredible bounce-back game against the Chicago White Sox on July 25. Brown threw seven shutout innings on the road, allowing just two hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Diesel threw 90 total pitches in that outing, with 60 for strikes. It was a classic Brown performance in his last start, and the Astros will need more of the same. He must be careful of Jake Burger, who's gone 5/13 against him with two homers.

Eovaldi also last pitched on July 25, throwing seven innings. His performance was similar to Brown with just one run allowed on 91 pitches against the Seattle Mariners. Eovaldi has a career 3.66 ERA against the Astros with a 5-6 record in the regular season.

Multiple Astros hitters have done well against Eovaldi, led by Yordan Alvarez, who's 12/25 (.480 average) with a 1.402 OPS and two homers. Jose Altuve has faced Eovaldi the most, as he is 19/58 (.328 average) with seven home runs.

Christian Walker has also been successful, going 6/16 (.375 average) with two home runs and a 1.313 OPS.