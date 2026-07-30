Astros, Rangers Set for High-Stakes Showdown With Division Lead at Stake

The Houston Astros face off with the Texas Rangers in a series at Daikin Park that will decide the Silver Boot winner in 2026. The series will also decide the tiebreaker if the two teams find themselves tied in the win column at the end of the season.

The series begins on Friday with an Apple TV showdown between Hunter Brown and Nathan Eovaldi. The Astros need to win one of the three games to win the season series and secure the tiebreaker and bragging rights in the state of Texas.

Series Probables:

Friday 7:15 PM CDT: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05 ERA) vs. Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45 ERA)

Saturday 6:10 PM CDT: Jacob DeGrom (7-6, 3.67 ERA) vs. Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8:10 ERA)

Sunday 1:10 PM CDT: Kumar Rocker (4-8, 4.03 ERA) vs. TBD

All-Time Series

Houston Astros left fielder Zach Dezenzo (9) is greeted in the dugout after scoring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has dominated the Rangers in regular season play over the last nine years, with the Astros winning the series every year except 2020, when the teams tied in a shortened season (the Astros retained the Silver Boot as winners of the run differential).

The last two seasons have been narrow Silver Boot wins for Houston with a 7-6 record against the Rangers in 2024 and 2025. In 2023, the two teams met in the postseason, where the Rangers won a seven-game series to advance to the World Series. The overall series stands at a narrow 155-154 mark in favor of Houston since the series started in 2001.

Raangers Roster Moves

Texas was active in the trade market on Wednesday, making a deal with the AL West foe Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers acquired reliever Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe in exchange for minor leaguers.

Texas is also getting its star shortstop Corey Seager back from injury. Seager’s been rehabbing at Double-A Frisco after an injury near the end of June sent him to the IL for a month. Seager’s numbers haven’t been up to his level this season, but he still represents a major upgrade for the Rangers and could provide a vital role in this three-game set.

Astros Trade Deadline Decisions

The Astros are exploring trades as well, with nothing being announced yet. You can expect the Astros to make a few deals, perhaps for an outfielder, starting pitcher, or reliever, by the time the Aug. 3 trade deadline passes. The Astros come in as the hotter team with an 8-1 record over their last nine games.

Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Friday matchup between Hunter Brown and Nathan Eovaldi promises to be a must-see showdown. This series will be the last time the Rangers and Astros go head-to-head during the 2026 season. Texas holds a half-game lead over Houston after losing two of three to the AL-leading Rays. The series may determine not just the Silver Boot, but who’s in the driver’s seat come August in the AL West.