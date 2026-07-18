How Lance McCullers Jr. Built a Lasting Legacy With the Astros

For the first time in his MLB career, Lance McCullers Jr. is not a member of the Houston Astros.

McCullers Jr. was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday alongside Triple-A pitching prospect Colton Gordon (and cash) in exchange for Single-A outfielder Jadyn Fielder, the son of Prince Fielder and grandson of Cecil Fielder. By agreeing to waive his no-trade clause, he approved a deal that marked the end of a highly successful, albeit injury-marred, nine-year tenure in Houston.

While the story of McCullers Jr. can't be told without an acknowledgment of his checkered injury history (he missed three entire seasons and has appeared in more than 20 games just once since 2018), Astros fans will undoubtedly remember the right-hander for his ability to thrive in the biggest moments and for his love of the city.

McCullers Jr. Shone in the Biggest Moments

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound during the 2017 World Series. | USA TODAY Sports

McCullers Jr. won the 2017 and 2022 World Series with Houston - and he wasn't just along for the ride, either.

Following his first and only All-Star campaign in 2017, McCullers Jr. went 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA over five appearances (three starts, two relief outings) and 20.2 innings of work to help the Astros nail down their first World Series crown in franchise history.

After starting Game 4 of the 2017 ALCS against the New York Yankees, McCullers Jr. came out of the bullpen in Game 7 on just three days' rest, delivering four scoreless innings - including a string of 24 consecutive 'dare you to hit it' curveballs - to help preserve a 4-0 shutout win. In the World Series, he earned a Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in a Game 7 title-clinching start that even included an RBI ground out.

After some forearm tightness put a premature end to what was a promising 2021 playoff run for McCullers Jr. (10.2 innings of one-run ball across two starts), he had a shaky 2022 postseason coming off of what was just an eight-game regular season. However, he delivered six innings of two-hit, shutout ball in what would go on to be an 18-inning 1-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Mutual Admiration for McCullers Jr., Houston

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | USA TODAY Sports

As a long-time Astro and clutch playoff performer through the organization's greatest stretch of success, it's no wonder that McCullers Jr. held a big fan following in Houston. That affection and admiration were always mutual between the pitcher and his adopted home.

Adorning McCullers Jr.'s body are numerous tattoos, including the World Series trophy along with the Houston skyline and a message of "Be Someone", a phrase famously represented on bridge graffiti in the city.

Amidst an exodus of star players prior to 2022 that included Carlos Correa, Gerrit Cole and George Springer, a fan told McCullers Jr. to never leave the Astros. His reply of "Bury me in the H" became a local rally cry printed on t-shirts and shared proudly across social media (and part of his tattoo collection). He offered similarly inspiring words as part of an emotional clubhouse speech following the club's 2022 World Series win

McCullers Jr.'s impact has also been felt off the field in Houston, where he and his wife, Kara, have been a visible force in social and charitable endeavors throughout the community, including support of the city's stray and homeless dog population.

Fielder may well follow his father and grandfather as a future major league star, but there is no replacing the giant void left by McCullers Jr.