Astros Acquire Son of Former MLB Star in Finalized Lance McCullers Jr. Trade

The Houston Astros have a key second half of the season ahead of them in a tight race to the postseason. There are some clear areas for the Astros to address and improve in before the trade deadline, and one of those big moves happened on Wednesday in a surprise development during the All-Star break.

Longtime starter and fan favorite pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, alongside minor league starter Colton Gordon and cash considerations, as formally announced by the team late on Wednesday.

While the Astros would still like to improve their pitching, the additional arms returning from injury alongside the current depth may have allowed Houston to move on from McCullers Jr., especially with his recent lackluster production.

It's more likely the move is to help them financially, as the Brewers will help pay more than $2 million of his remaining salary, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). McCullers Jr. is in the last year of his five-year, $85 million contract. Adding Gordon to the deal as a controllable young lefty along with McCullers given the Brewers' rotation has been devastated with injuries made this possible.

The focus for the Astros shifted to what was received back in the trade. That was Jadyn Fielder, the young 21-year-old outfielder, who was sent to Houston as the return in this trade.

More on the New Astros Outfielder

Fielder was signed in 2024 by the Brewers as an undrafted free agent and was currently playing for their Single-A affiliate Wilson Warbirds. The son of former prominent MLB first baseman Prince Fielder, Jadyn could be a promising young lefty outfielder and fits the prototype that Astros general manager Dana Brown was looking for.

Fielder has an .843 OPS and .251 batting average in his minor league career of 93 games over the past two seasons so far. He has six homers and 49 RBIs total, along with 64 walks and 18 stolen bases. Fielder played for the Brewers development league in 2024 before playing 45 games at the Single-A level. He currently has an .813 OPS this year.

The 6-foot-1, 210 pound outfielder has now been assigned to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Single-A affiliate of the Astros.

While the main purpose of the trade is more financial room and roster space, Fielder makes for an interesting addition to the Astros organization and is probably a fitting return considering the trade.