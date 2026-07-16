Astros' Lance McCullers Trade Marks End of an Unforgettable Era

Moving on is not always easy. Nostalgia is a powerful drug. Looking back at the past, which is so often filled with wonderful memories, can provide a necessary escape from the monotony of everyday life. In other words, turning one's head toward the future can take a lot of effort.

When the Houston Astros traded Lance McCullers to the Milwaukee Brewers — alongside Triple-A left-hander Colton Gordon and cash — for Single-A outfielder Jadyn Fielder on Wednesday, heads were turned.

Yes, McCullers hadn't necessarily made that much of an impact in an Astros uniform for quite some time. Injuries and other factors had completely derailed what had been a promising young career, making it understandable why Houston felt the need to send him away. But that's looking at this decision in a vacuum. In reality, trading McCullers is a much harder pill to swallow.

A Franchise Icon Heads Elsewhere

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can be argued that the Astros don't win the 2017 World Series without McCullers on the mound. Now that he's gone, not much is left of that team that made history in Houston.

Drafted 41st overall in 2012 — the same draft the Astros selected Carlos Correa — McCullers entered the Astros' system and immediately thrived. He made his MLB debut in 2015 and quickly entered the conversation as one of the better pitchers in the American League.

As he continued to progress through his young career, his role became more prominent. Once the Astros arrived in the 2017 postseason, McCullers entered the limelight, full stop.

He was the pitcher who toed the rubber in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Astros flooded the field after recording the final out, it was hard not to realize just how integral McCullers had been to that process.

One look at the numbers illustrates that fact. Over the course of 58 starts from 2015-17, McCullers posted a 3.60 ERA with 367 strikeouts and 128 walks.

But as he aged, injuries took hold. McCullers missed the entirety of the 2019 season. After full campaigns in 2020 and 2021, his body just couldn't hold up. He started just eight games in 2022 before missing both the 2023 and 2024 seasons because of injuries. Once back in 2025, things just weren't the same. He has recorded a 6.65 ERA over the last two seasons, a far cry from where he was at the beginning of his career.

McCullers is currently on the injured list with a right rotator cuff impingement. Add in the fact that there doesn't appear to be a spot in the rotation for him, and it became much easier for the Astros to send him away to Milwaukee.

Now, all that's left from the 2017 World Series team are Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Time has a way of moving quickly, and whether Astros fans are ready or not, a new era is dawning in Houston.