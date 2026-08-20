How to Watch Astros Go for Series Win Over Angels: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

It was a split decision for the Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Daikin Park. The Astros were able to rebound from a series-opening loss to the Los Angeles Angels and pick up a pivotal 3-2 win, to move two games clear of the Texas Rangers in the American League West Division.

However, on the flip side, Houston got a scare when star shortstop Jeremy Peña exited the game after taking a 100 m.p.h sinker from Angels starter Walbert Ureña in the first inning off his hand. He suffered a contusion and X-rays were negative, which was a sigh of relief. His status going forward remains unknown.

The rubber game of the series will be Thursday night, and it is a game and series that the Astros have to win if they want to remain at least two games up on the Rangers.

Texas will close out their series at home against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night. Here is how you can watch the series finale, along with starting pitchers and injuries for the final game of the series.

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels Series Final

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve Credit: Troy Taormina | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert Credit: Thomas Shea | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angels: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.17 ERA) vs. Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.11 ERA)

Manager Joe Espada will send Peter Lambert to the mound looking for a series win. In August, the 29-year-old has a 3.45 ERA in three starts. In 15.2 innings, he has allowed 12 hits and seven runs, six earned.

He does have 17 strikeouts in the month and he had six in his last start against the Seattle Mariners on August 14 over five innings. He allowed four hits and two runs and received a no decision in a game Houston won in 10 innings, 10-7.

As for the Angels, Rodriguez has struggled at times this season and getting to the 26-year-old early would benefit the Astros. He has two starts this season against Houston. In 10.1 innings, he has allowed 11 hits and five runs. He did not receive a decision in either game. In his last start against the Kansas City Royals on August 14, he allowed three runs in four innings.

Astros Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Mike Burrows (right elbow neuritis).

60-day injured list: OF/IF Brice Matthews (left knee sprain), SS Carlos Correa (peroneus brevis tendon repair surgery on left ankle), LHP Brandon Walker (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow).