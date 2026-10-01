2 Houston Astros Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

To say it was a disappointing season for the Houston Astros organization would be the understatement of the year, as they were ultimately the worst team to enter the postseason in MLB history with a measly .500 record.

That said, the Astros sure played like a .500 team in their short playoff stint, as the Chicago White Sox swept them and the Astros never led in either game. Now, plenty of blame is being placed on Joe Espada, but his options on the roster were quite limited.

The biggest eyesore came from the bullpen, and there is only so much Espada can do, because as much as everyone would love Josh Hader to throw 60+ pitches a night, that is clearly not possible.

Bryan King faced five hitters and they all reached. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 29, 2026

Another problem with the current team construction is the lack of depth in the starting rotation. Houston was forced to start the series with a bullpen game, further depleting the options moving forward, especially since Hunter Brown didn't make it out of the first inning in Game 2.

Taking into consideration everything that happened on Tuesday and Wednesday night, it wasn't just Hader who was excellent, but AJ Blubaugh, Bryan Abreu, Miguel Ullola, and Peter Lambert all did a fine job.

In a perfect world, Lambert shouldn't have even been pitching as he was coming off two days of rest, but again, the options were so few. So, it was a gutsy performance. But both Bryan King and Bennett Sousa were horrible, for lack of a better word, and one shouldn't expect to see them next year.

So Many Things Went Wrong With Both Sousa and King This Season

Astros pitcher Bryan King (74) throws a pitch against the White Sox during Game 1 of the Wild Card. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Sousa and King were on one-year deals with the Astros, so it seems safe to say that they didn't earn the chance to come back in 2027, especially after what happened in the Wild Card round.

King was the first mistake made by Espada, as he sent him into the game at the top of the second inning with his team down 1-0. Using him in this situation, when he was posting a 10.80 ERA over his last 16.1 innings, is puzzling.

However, he did, and King stayed right on track with that lowlight as he faced five batters, and all five reached on four singles and a hit by pitch. The White Sox were now up 3-0, and he hadn't recorded an out.

Astros pitcher Bennett Sousa (62) looks on from the dugout prior to game two of the Wild Card round against the White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sousa was thrown into the series opener later in the game, after the offense had finally shown some signs of life. But a few singles and a wild pitch just added more runs to Chicago's lead. That compiled with a near7.50 ERA in his final 15 games, should all but ensure that he doesn't come back.

It was an ugly year for the Astros, and even though they won the division, it was only because the team plays in the worst division in baseball. A lot has to change in the offseason, and it starts with both King and Sousa not returning to the bullpen.