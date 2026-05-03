Astros Slugger Averts Serious Injury After Being Hit in Head by Pitch

It isn't often that an organization can point the finger at injuries when talking about a less-than-ideal record, but one of those times has arrived for the Houston Astros. To say this is a team that cannot afford to lose any more players would be an understatement.

A close call came about at Fenway Park in the Astros current series against the Boston Red Sox as Houston's first baseman, Christian Walker, was beaned in the head by a pitch from Red Sox reliever Tyler Samaniego in the top of the ninth — a 93 mph fastball.

No matter who someone is rooting for, nobody wants to see a player lying on the ground. Simply put, being hit in the head by a baseball going that fast can, and will, change a player's life. Luckily, he averted serious injury.

Astros beat writer at the Athletic, Chandler Rome, gave a positive update regarding Walker after the blow to the head that scared everybody watching. He posted to X (formerly Twitter) that Walker underwent a concussion test and passed. He also spoke to reporters, saying that the ball got most of his helmet and that his forehead only got a “glancing blow.”

One part of sports is injuries, but it does not make it easier to see someone take a hit like Walker took yesterday. Fortunately, he could play on Sunday.

What Walker Has Done in 2026

Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Walker is getting better and better as the season progresses, which should be a terrifying thought for any pitching staff, as he is already hitting above .300 a full month into the year.

In the game where Walker was hit by the baseball? He was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI. This wasn't an anomaly as Walker is hitting almost .430 in his last seven games while slugging a masterful .821.

Houston remains well under .500 going into Sunday's game against Boston. The pitching staff is buried with injuries and three pitchers will work together in a rehab start on Tuesday in the minor leagues. One of those pitchers is starter Tatsuya Imai while another is closer Josh Hader, who has yet to pitch this season.

Anytime a player can avoid the injured list is a monumental win for the organization. Walker avoiding catastrophe could be a turning point of the season. Only time will tell, but at least the first baseman should be available for Houston on Sunday.