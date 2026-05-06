Joe Espada Breaks Down Houston Astros Pitching Issues as Concerns Grow

The Houston Astros' 2026 struggles continue as the calendar flips over into May, dropping the first game of the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak, which may not seem like much, but it was momentum for Houston.

As the season continues and outcomes remain the same, manager Joe Espada has taken the time to give his thoughts on what the franchise can do to improve going into the summer. The biggest concern has been the pitching staff, not just injury unavailability.

Speaking with SportsTalk 790AM, the Astros manager delivered some thoughts surrounding the pitching staff, starting with relief pitcher Ryan Weiss. Weiss was brought into the game on Monday and allowed six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work, collecting five strikeouts to four walks along the way.

Espada's Thoughts on Ryan Weiss' Recent Struggles

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Weiss (51) delivers a pitch at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"If you take a look at his outing, how he was ahead often and when he would get to that 0-2, 1-2 count, (he) just wasn't able to execute and finish the hitter," Espada said. "That has been one of the issues for Ryan right now that he is trying to work through."

"When you have plus stuff, the way he does, hitters should not be squaring your pitches up the way they've been of late. He's got a 98mph fastball, he's got a changeup, a sweeper, he's got the weapons to do it, but at this level, once you get ahead of these hitters, you've got to get them out of the box."

At this point in the season, Espada doesn't have any other choice than the roster he's been given. As Espada said, there are a few things that Weiss needs to work on before he starts succeeding in the MLB, but he has to learn at this level and can't do so in Triple-A.

How Open Are Returning Pitchers With the Skipper?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) hands the ball over to manager Joe Espada (19). | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Astros have a dire need for help on the pitching staff, but they shouldn't rush the talent back if they're not 100%. Sometimes, players will say that they're okay because they want to get back to playing the game they love; for Houston, it needs healthy and effective players, not one or the other.

Asked on SportsTalk 790 AM, Espada revealed how honest his players are with him, especially the ones eyeing a return sometime in May.

"They're pretty honest. Josh Hader is someone who takes really good care of his body and he's very transparent about how he feels. (Tatsuya) Imai, we don't feel right now that it's an arm injury, we're just trying to get him to throw more strikes and be more efficient, so when he gets up here, he can give us some quality starts."

"(Nate) Pearson looks really good. He's someone that can give you a start and throw out of the pen. So, we'll have a better idea of where we go after tonight (Tuesday), after that game in Sugar Land."

The Astros could be getting some reinforcements back any day now, something that it's been begging for since practically the beginning of the season.