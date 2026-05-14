How to Watch Astros Wrap Up Mariners Series: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Now they hope to make it two in a row on Thursday.

The Astros (17-27) beat the Mariners (21-23), 4-3, with Zach Cole hitting a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning. It was exactly what the Astros needed. Now, they must build on it, something they’ve had trouble with all season.

The Astros wrap up their homestand on Friday as they host their rivals from the northern part of the state, the Texas Rangers. After that series ends on Sunday, the Astros embark on one of their longest road trips of the season. They'll head to Minnesota, the Chicago Cubs and wrap it up with a four-game series at the Rangers that begins on Memorial Day.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Mike Burrows. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 1:10 p.m. CT, Thursday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston

TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Mariners: Mariners.TV

Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Mike Burrows (2-4, 5.04) vs. Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (0-4, 6.57)

Burrows is coming off his best start of the season. Against Cincinnati last weekend, he went seven innings, giving up three hits, no runs and a walk. He struck out six. The seven innings was his longest start of the year. That was preceded by a six-inning start against Boston in which he gave up eight hits and three earned runs as he took the loss. He struck out three and walked one.

He's put together a good strikeout-to-walk spread, as he has fanned 42 and walked 14 in 44.2 innings. But, batters are hitting .292 against them, which is part of the reason he has an ERA north of five.

It's been a rough season for Castillo, who has lost four of his last five starts after taking a no-decision in each of his first three starts of the season. His biggest issue has been an inability to give his bullpen coverage. He has made two starts of six innings this season. He's coming off a four-inning start against the Chicago White Sox in which he gave up five hits and four earned runs. He also struck out six and walked none.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grad 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain). C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation.

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jos Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).