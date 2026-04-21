Astros Move Nick Allen to Injured List, Cristian Javier to 60-Day IL

And Nick Allen makes 15 — 15 Houston Astros on the injured list.

The Astros moved the utility infielder to the 10-day injured list on Monday with mid-back spasms. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Manager Joe Espada told outlets, including MLB.com, that Allen’s back hadn’t responded to treatment.

It’s the latest player to be moved to the injured list for the Astros. But it wasn’t the only move Houston had to make on Monday.

Per the team, the Astros selected the contract of infielder to take Allen’s spot on the active roster. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Houston moved pitcher Cristian Javier to the 60-day IL. During the season, players on the 60-day IL don’t count toward the 40-man roster. Houston also announced that pitcher J.P. France cleared waivers and was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land after being designated for assignment last weekend.

The Astros’ Injury Mess

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/eakB2g40B7 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2026

Houston’s lineup against Cleveland on Monday didn’t include Shewmake, who has 31 games of MLB experience. He played two games for Atlanta in 2023 and 29 with the Chicago White Sox in 2024. He has a career batting average of .118. He’s there to be a late-inning field replacement or a spot starter if the Astros need to give a player a day off.

Houston had Jose Altuve at second base and Carlos Correa at shortstop. The latter has played the position in place of Jeremy Peña, who is out with a hamstring strain. Isaac Paredes started at third base.

Allen was acquired in a trade last offseason for Mauricio Dubon. Allen has slashed .250/.318/.300 in 15 games.

The biggest move is Javier to the 60-day IL. While it opened a 40-man roster spot, it’s an acknowledgement that he’ll need more time to recover from the shoulder strain. His move to the 60-day IL is back-date to the 15-day IL move, so the clock does not start over.

Houston Astros Injured List (as of April 20)

10-Day IL: INF Nick Allen (mid-back spasms), SS Jeremy Peña (grade 1 hamstring strain), INF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain)

15-Day IL: LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Cody Bolton (mid-back inflammation), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain)

60-Day IL: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (recovery from UCL surgery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (recovery from UCL surgery), LHP Brandon Walter (recovery from Tommy John surgery).

Injury list per MLB.com.