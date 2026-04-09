Houston Astros Set to Add Pitcher Ahead of Crucial Matchup With Seattle Mariners

Thankfully for the Houston Astros, they have a travel day after getting swept right out of Colorado by the Rockies following a horrible all-around pitching performance. The Rockies were the worst team in baseball last season, but you wouldn't have known that with how they beat down on the Astros.

What's happened has happened, and now Houston looks to end their four-game losing streak on the road again against the Seattle Mariners. This divisional matchup should be a good one given the history, but with how both teams have started the season, only one will break out of their slumps.

To begin the year, Houston has the 29th best team ERA in Major League Baseball following its series with the Rockies, holding a 6.05, only better than the Washington Nationals, with an ERA of 6.06. The Mariners, on the other had have a league-worst .184 AVG at the plate.

The Astros need some pitching help, and they have chosen to look internally to get the job done.

J.P. France Set for Astros Return

Houston Astros relief pitcher J.P. France delivers a pitch. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, veteran pitcher J.P. France is "en route to Seattle to join the Astros," Rome reported and posted to X (formerly Twitter). "France will need to be put on the 40-man roster, which currently has one open spot after Roddery Muñoz was DFA'd."

Earlier this offseason, Houston DFA'd France to make room for Kai-Wei Teng, acquired in a trade from San Francisco. He was then assigned to Triple-A with the franchise, where he has pitched in three games with a 0.00 ERA in 5.1 innings.

France has the MLB experience that the Astros are looking for in this not-yet-official call-up, having pitched for Houston from 2023 to 2025. In his career, France holds a 4.35 ERA with 28 starts under his belt.

Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) delivers a pitch. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He pitched well last season for the Astros, but the sample size was just too small. In two games, he held a 2.25 ERA in four innings pitched. His 3.86 ERA this spring across 11.2 innings wasn't enough for him to make the opening day roster.

France has an opportunity to solidify a spot on the 40-man roster and stay in the Major Leagues for a while should he pitch well against Seattle, should that ultimately be the reason he gets recalled.

Now is the perfect time to be taking on the Mariners, given their struggles at the plate and the Astros' struggles on the mound.