If the Astros Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change

The Houston Astros made the postseason in 2026, but they also set an MLB record for the worst record by a division champion and the worst team record-wise to make the postseason, passing the 2005 Padres, who were also swept out of the first round of the postseason.

It seems the general manager search is on pause for right now, and that is due to one person - the only person, in fact, that matters: Jim Crane. If the Astros want to return to the postseason in 2027, they will need Jim Crane to be a bit more hands-off than he is now.

Why Crane needs to be Hands Off

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When going through the rankings of owners in the sport, especially after Angels owner Arte Moreno decided to sell the team, Crane is likely to be in the top five, if not the top three. Why? Because he's so hands-on.

Crane is holding off on hiring a general manager and doing a search until after the World Series concludes (at the latest, Nov. 1), which will put the Astros behind the eight ball unless they hire someone internally. The reason for this is that teams will not be allowed to negotiate trades with other teams or free agent deals after Dec. 1 due to the impending labor stoppage. A lot of off-season activity is expected to pick up between five days after the World Series at 5 PM ET and Dec. 1 because players want to secure deals under these financial rules.

The Astros also have a decision to make with Jeremy Peña, with one year left prior to him reaching free agency. It would probably make sense to move him for assets unless he takes a team-friendly deal, because Crane does not extend large contracts to free agents. But if Houston's leadership is not decided, that could affect negotiations, not to mention how the team would look to external free agents.

The Astros need to make a ton of roster additions if they want to get back to October. They need to add pitching, pitching and more pitching, both in the rotation and bullpen. If there is instability in the front office and there is no decision on the manager's status yet, does that send the right message to external free agents? I don't think so.

The best comparison in terms of owners to Crane is Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys. They both meddle too much for their own good, are extremely front-facing, and the moves they make in terms of either roster or personnel cause their demise. The difference is that Crane has won a ring this decade; Jones has not.

If the Astros want to return to the playoffs, Jim Crane needs to make smart decisions this offseason. He needs to let the baseball people make the baseball decisions, advise, and sign the checks. If he continues on the path he's on now as owner, it will be to his detriment.