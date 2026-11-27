The Houston Astros front office looks very different now as December approaches. Both highly important vacancies in the general manager and manager spots have now been filled by Randy Flores and Brad Ausmus, respectively.

This is the new path forward in Houston, and Astros owner Jim Crane has certainly played his role in it as the club looks to return to the success of the golden era. Crane’s selection of Flores came as a surprise, but it has been viewed positively after his statements and press conference.

Now the general manager typically picks the skipper, and Flores met with Ausmus before the selection was finalized in San Diego for a lengthy meeting. However, Crane had told Flores in his second interview for the GM position that he believed Ausmus would be a “solid candidate”, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

The Manager Decision

Houston Astros manager Brad Ausmus and general manager Randy Flores pose for a picture. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausmus was also a candidate interviewed by the Astros before choosing Flores to take the job, although it was an interview for the GM role. Flores did present Ausmus to Crane as one of several possible candidates for manager, per Kawahara.

It was widely reported that both Albert Pujols and Morgan Ensberg were finalists for the job. Each of those candidates had some sort of teammate connection with Flores: Pujols with the St. Louis Cardinals and Ensberg at USC.

That wasn’t the same with Ausmus, and it seems Ausmus was clearly on Crane’s radar for some role. Although Flores was the one who made the decision and met with Ausmus, it’s not unreasonable to assume the Astros connections could have played a factor in Flores leaning a certain direction. It’s hard to know to what extent Jeff Bagwell’s senior advisor role reaches, something the public has widely latched onto. Ausmus and Bagwell were quite close as former Astros teammates.

In Flores’ introductory press conference, Crane made it clear where he stands on Flores’ control as well as what he feels the future of the Astros is.

Jim Crane on Roles and Outlook

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane speaks at a press conference. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’ll (Flores) have full authority. What I’ve done in the past is when things needed some help, I was asked for help and I pitched in a number of times in trying to retain guys…” Crane said. “I’ll continue in that area on the business side. I’m pretty hands-on in that area. I’ll sit in on the meetings and get a feel for how things are going and how things are working. Nothing’s changed with what I do.”

Crane will continue to do what he’s been doing and explain which side he’s highly involved in. Whatever’s been going on behind the scenes with Crane seems to be the same.

There has been some talk of the Astros completely reloading their roster and starting over. Crane has repeatedly stated that they want to keep the championship window open. That’s why it still looks like this now.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a complete teardown at all. I think we’ve got enough talent to work with and we’ve got to make some good decisions and make some changes and solidify a better lineup,” Crane said. “You’ll see some changes with the roster surely.”

The Astros have failed to retain many of their star players over the years to longer, bigger contracts from other teams. The next star in line for a deal is shortstop Jeremy Peña. Crane doesn’t do longer-term deals, but he also stated that the Astros will do what’s needed regarding payroll.

“We’ll always stay positive on the payroll. We always want the best players. We have the ability to run the payroll when we need to run the payroll,” Crane said.

Flores came to the backing of Crane’s involvement in decisions during the conference.

“Jim has always invested in the team. No decisions are perfect. I’ve never made perfect scouting decisions. No one bats 1.000 in this. Otherwise, they’d be one team that wins every year,” Flores said.

Many outside the Astros wonder about the roles in decision-making and how much leeway Flores gets in what he needs to do as GM, with Crane as the owner. It will be interesting to see how the future looks, and so far, Flores’ statements reveal that he himself is indeed the one with the say.