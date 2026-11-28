The Houston Astros have remained silent throughout this winter regarding their participation in the bidding for free agents who could strengthen their roster, and time continues to run short before the imminent December 1 lockout arrives.

As we have written here, there are several options that could fit in Houston, especially if we take into account the major recent problems they have had with their starting pitching, the departure of two key relievers such as Bryan Abreu and Steven Okert, and the difficulties of an offense whose biggest weakness remains in the outfield, particularly in left field and in the current void in center field, as center fielder Daulton Varsho, who arrived from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, also became a free agent at the end of the season.

Could the Astros Surprise and Appear in the Bidding for Randy Arozarena?

Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, I thought it would be the type of move that Astros owner Jim Crane would be willing to make, since, without a doubt, bringing in Randy Arozarena could be a great acquisition for the team overall.

Arozarena, who will play at 32 years old in 2027, has just finished one of the best seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners, after finishing with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and a couple of personal records with a 151 wRC+ and 5.5 fWAR. Although his defense was mediocre again, Arozarena was one of the best baserunners in the league and, with his 26 stolen bases, he has now recorded six consecutive 20-20 seasons (home runs and stolen bases), which continues to demonstrate his athletic ability to stand out in several aspects of the game.

Among all qualified outfielders with at least 2,000 plate appearances, Arozarena ranks sixth in wRC+, with 130, and seventh in fWAR, with 19.8, in a ranking led by Aaron Judge (36.0 fWAR), Juan Soto (31.5 fWAR), Julio Rodriguez (24.5 fWAR), Kyle Tucker (23.6 fWAR), Corbin Carroll (21.6 fWAR), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (21.4).

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, when it comes to performance and pedigree, Arozarena is undoubtedly a great option for any team that is in need of improving its offense and, although I would love to see him play half the season at Daikin Park, there are risks that, apparently, the Astros do not want to take if they acquire Arozarena.

What is the most problematic of all?

Let’s remember that Arozarena rejected a qualifying offer from the Mariners, so the Astros, if they sign him, would lose their second-highest Draft pick in 2027 and $500,000 from their international signing pool. Seattle, for its part, would receive a compensatory Draft pick for his departure.

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Astros, who have gone several seasons without having one of the strongest farms in MLB in terms of prospects capable of becoming impact pieces for the major league team, giving up another Draft pick could have a considerable cost.

Houston ranks 28th among the 30 minor league systems in Bleacher Report’s rankings for the start of the 2026-27 offseason, with Kevin Alvarez and Xavier Neyens as their two top prospects, although both still need development time.