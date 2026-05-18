Houston Astros Ace Hunter Brown Given Timeline for Return From Injury

The Houston Astros have been pretty unlucky over the last season. They just missed out on the playoffs in 2025 and dealt with more injuries than any team in baseball. The poor injury luck has continued in 2026, leading to one of the team's worst stars in a decade as they sit in fourth place in the AL West.

As of Sunday, the team has 14 players on the injured list, including star infielder Carlos Correa as well as closer Josh Hader and ace Hunter Brown. The list could be growing in the coming days as well with Jose Altuve dealing with an injury that landed him on the IL on Sunday.

That said, the team got some pretty hopeful news on Sunday. GM Dana Brown said on his pregame radio show on KBME 790 AM that Hunter Brown's return is set for "some time in mid-June," after some minor league rehab appearances.

Brown's Next Throwing Session is Set

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In that same interview, the Astros exec said that the plan is for Brown to throw live batting practice on Tuesday, marking the first time throwing off a mound since his last start on March 31. If things go well in the live bullpen, the All-Star could begin his minor league rehab by this weekend

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required), Brown will need "at least four" rehab outings before being able to return at that mid-June timeline.

Brown has been on the shelf since April 5 when he was place on the 15-day IL with a shoulder strain. He was later put on the 60-day IL on May 9. The right-hander was excellent in his lone two outings, allowing one run in 10.2 innings and striking out 17.

Without their ace, the Astros have had one of the worst rotations in baseball. They are last in team ERA (5.37) and are 29th in team fWAR (0.4). Each of Mike Burrows, Lance McCullers Jr. and Tatsuya Imai all have negative bWAR marks, each with an ERA over five.

Luckily for Houston, Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert have been excellent in Brown's absense. Arrighetti has been especcially dominant, posting a 1.50 ERA in 36 innings.

Even with the two reinforcements having been brilliant, the Astros need Brown back sooner rather than later. They are without a true, dominant number one starter, which is what Brown has proven hismelf to be.

Despite being in fourth place, they are only five games back of the Athletics as of Sunday, prior to the end of their game against the Texas Rangers. If they stand any chance of making a run at the playoffs this year, the team will need their ace.