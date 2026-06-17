Josh Hader Reaches Major Career Milestone in Astros' Comeback Win

Just when the fans in Daikin Park thought the Houston Astros were down and out against the Detroit Tigers, the offense rallied in the eighth inning against Will Vest to take the lead and ultimately the game right from under the Tigers.

But with how the Houston bullpen has performed this season, it was still a deep breath moment going into the ninth inning. However, calmness immediately comforted Astros fans as closer Josh Hader came out and handled business.

Hader allowed his first hit of the 2026 season since his return from the injured list to Riley Greene to begin the ninth inning, but quickly, the Astros' closer took over. Allowing two foul pop flies, both wrangled by Isaac Paredes at first base, one more theatrical than the other, Hader punched out former Houston draft pick, Jake Rogers.

Hader Reaches Impressive Saves Milestone

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Collecting his third save of 2026, Hader also collected his 230th career save. In doing so, Hader takes the sole position of 44th on the all-time MLB saves leaderboard, passing Joakim Soria. The next player Hader looks to pass on the list is Ugueth Urbina, who collected 237 saves in his Major League career.

Now, Hader has 65 saves as an Astro as he looks to increase that number before his third season in Houston concludes. Getting Hader back is the biggest strength for the Astros, looking to climb back into the AL West standings, which they now sit four games out of first.

Since returning from the injured list, Hader has been untouchable, having only allowed a hit to a true All-Star candidate in Greene. He's now pitched in six innings, holds a 0.00 ERA, has walked one and has struck out eight.

Last season, the Astros fans got to see the true version of Josh Hader following his semi-rough debut in Houston back in 2024, as he posted a 2.3 WAR. Already through six games, Hader holds a 0.3 WAR, which is encouraging for a struggling bullpen.

If the Astros find their way into a serious playoff conversation, expect Hader to have a large hand in doing so.

The rubber match between the Tigers and Astros is scheduled for 1:10 PM CDT, as Houston will send Peter Lambert to the mound to hopefully earn a series win. Opposing Lambert will be Casey Mize, who, similar to Hunter Brown on Tuesday night, is coming off the injured list.