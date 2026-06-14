Astros Get Major Boost as Ace Hunter Brown to Return for Homestand

The Houston Astros have just won a series on the road against the Kansas City Royals, taking the first two games of a three-game series after losing two of three to their AL West rival, the Los Angeles Angels. With the positivity in the clubhouse increasing, the team is getting back a big piece of the puzzle at the right time.

As reported by The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required), the Astros are set to have ace Hunter Brown return to the starting rotation after missing two months of action due to a Grade 2 shoudler strain. injury will take the mound in Houston against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, the second game of the series.

Baseball works in funny, yet beautiful ways. Brown will be making his return start against the team he grew up rooting for, being a product of Detroit, Mich. It's unknown the length Brown will go in his return, but keep in mind, this will be just his third start of the campaign. He will also face former Astros starter Framber Valdez, who is set to start for Detroit.

What Getting Brown Back Now Means for Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch on the road. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As Houston continues to put pieces back together following their horrible 2026 campaign beginning, getting Brown back gives the Astros hope of making a run back into the AL West and even the AL Wild Card race.

As of Sunday morning, before game time against the Royals, the Astros are just four games out of first place in the division, trailing the leading Seattle Mariners, who hold a 37-35 record. Houston ranks three games out of the final Wild Card spot as well.

As momentum builds, getting Brown to take on the Tigers is the perfect matchup to work in his favor. Detroit's offense hasn't been the best this season, and that franchise continues to fluctuate between success and failure.

Before hitting the injured list, Brown held a 0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings of work, striking out 17 compared to six walks.

In his final rehab outing, Brown struck out seven across five innings, allowing just one run. Brown finished third in the AL last season in total strikeouts, and if he's starting to get numbers as he did in his fourth and final rehab start in the majors again, he'll be well off.

Brown is obviously just one man and can't single-handedly get the Astros into a playoff position, but he can do what he can to help the cause every five days, which is better for Houston than it was earlier this season.