Astros Slugger Isaac Paredes Adds His Name to This Exclusive Club

Twenty-seven years ago, Isaac Paredes was born in Hermosillo, Mexico. Every parent believes that their children will go on to do great things, but there's no way that Paredes' parents knew that their son would go on to make history.

Seven years after making his MLB debut, Paredes can officially say that he's a part of an exclusive club. Including him, only 10 Mexican-born players have recorded at least 500 hits, a feat he accomplished with his fourth-inning double against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 31.

History for Isaac Paredes 🇲🇽⚾️



With this double, Paredes officially crosses the 500-hit mark for his career.



He also becomes just the 10th Mexican-born player in #MLB history to tally 500 hits.@OurEsquina #Astros pic.twitter.com/eIqiu5K4eC — Max Zepeda (@MaxZepedaSports) May 31, 2026

While recording 500 hits is a special moment for any big league player, being only one of 10 from a certain place to do it has to make it all the more memorable. For Paredes, who's always been outspoken about his Mexican heritage, the achievement had to be one worth a lifetime.

Paredes Joins Some Legendary Names

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Vinny Castilla, who was a two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner primarily with the Colorado Rockies, is the all-time hits leader among Mexican-born players with 1,884. Coming in about 200 hits shy is Jorge Orta, a World Series champion with the Kansas City Royals in 1985 who put up 1,619 base knocks over a 16-year MLB career. In third is Aurelio Rodriguez, a 17-year big league veteran who had 1,570 hits throughout his time in baseball.

The other names on the list are Beto Avila (1,296), Melo Almada (706), Alex Trevino (602), Juan Gabriel Castro (601), Erubiel Durazo (547), Ruben Amaro Sr. (505) and, of course, Isaac Paredes (500).

The closest player to joining the list is Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who currently possesses 492 career hits.

To date, there are no Mexican-born players in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Perhaps Paredes can change that with an extraordinary finish to his career.

Just the Beginning of the Climb for Paredes

While it's hard to say whether Paredes will break through and overtake the likes of Castilla, Orta or Rodriguez, it's highly likely that he'll rise to at least fifth place, passing Almada in the process. He's just 27 years old, after all, meaning that there are plenty of base hits left in his right-handed bat, barring any difficulties with injuries.

Astros manager Joe Espada said it best after the game.

"He's a really good hitter," Espada said (via Max Zepeda on X) . "I'm sure he's going to get hundreds more hits in his career."

If he's able to do that, then he'll not only be the 10th Mexican-born player to enter the list, but he might become one of the best Mexican baseball players of all time.