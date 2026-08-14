LaMonte Wade Jr. Is Having a Clutch, Walk-Happy Season for the Astros

LaMonte Wade Jr. has been a valuable pick-up thanks in large part to his robust walk rate and clutch hitting.

Wade Jr. is in his eighth big league season and his first with the Astros. He was playing in the Chicago White Sox minor league system before the Astros picked him up. With Houston, Wade Jr. is hitting just .221 but has a higher-than-league-average on-base percentage. His OBP comes in at .348 thanks to 15 walks.

Wade Jr’s High Walk Rate

Wade has a walk rate of 16.3%, the highest on the Astros (the league average is 8.8%). The rate also comes out to the eighth-highest in baseball for those with at least 15 walks. That’s strong when you consider that Wade Jr. isn’t slugging for much power.

Wade’s 15 walks are even crazier when you consider that he has just 17 hits. Despite the low number of hits, he has provided very clutch plate appearances on more than a few occasions.

Clutch Hits

Houston Astros left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr.: Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his second game with the Astros, Wade Jr. went deep and had a three-hit game. That solo shot was a catalyst, providing the second run in what turned into a 13-run output.

He provided much-needed fireworks for Houston in a victory over the Texas Rangers back on July 11. With two outs and the bases loaded in the third, Wade connected on a grand slam that put the Rangers in a hole they would never recover from. Wade added 0.200 to the win probability with his home run.

In the 6-3, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Wade Jr. worked a patented walk with a runner on third in the 10th inning. He would come around to score an important insurance run.

Win Probability Merchant

Houston Astros left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) celebrates in the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wade Jr’s win probability added for 2026 comes out to 0.639; almost two-thirds of a win is impressive for a player with a below-average OPS. This number ranks third among Astros hitters. It would be expected that Lamonte would be in negative numbers, but not.

Wade Jr’s career numbers have always indicated a higher-than-average walk rate. His best seasons at the plate came in 2023 and 2024 with the Giants. Both seasons, he posted a 2.0+ bWAR and walked at least 60 times.

If Wade Jr. fails to get hits, his walk rate will be a nice fallback for the Astros. Despite just 0.1 bWAR, his frequent walks and clutch hits have resulted in a valuable player by win probability and one the Astros sorely needed.