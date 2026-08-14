Astros' Biggest Trade Deadline Gamble Is Already Being Put to the Test

The Houston Astros knew what they needed to do at the trade deadline.

They just couldn’t get it done.

The Astros entered the final stretch of the August 3 deadline with a clear need: starting pitching help. Ultimately, both the front office and fans left empty-handed.

After the deadline, General Manager Dana Brown explained that prices were just too high and Houston just wasn’t willing to sacrifice the future by giving up too many talented prospects to make it happen.

Now, less than two weeks later, the consequences of that decision are already starting to show up, and it is possible that this will become difficult to ignore as time goes on.

The Astros are riding a high, sitting on top of the American League West with a record of 62-60. They are two games ahead of the Texas Rangers. There are 40 games left in the season and Houston’s ability to hold on to that top spot could rely on a rotation that has very little room for error.

Astros Already Searching for Innings

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan King Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A clear example of the impending problem occurred on Wednesday evening against the San Francisco Giants. The Astros came out as the victor with a score of 2-1, but the game proved why Houston can survive its rotation issue, but also why failing to add another starter at the deadline could come back to haunt them.

Houston needed seven pitchers to get through the game that was a normal nine innings.

Bryan King started but only got two outs recorded. He allowed one run and walked two. Enyel De Los Santos finished before Tatsuya Imai stepped in and provided the longest outing of the afternoon. Imai was able to throw three scoreless innings.

From that point it took AJ Blubaugh, Steven Okert, Bryan Abreau and Josh Hader to finish the game.

Did it work? Yes. In fact, the results were outstanding. The question isn’t whether or not the strategy worked. It did. The question is can that be maintained and the answer there is no.

Everyone delivered but asking the bullpen to cover that many innings becomes harder and harder as the season wears on.

That’s exactly why adding another dependable arm at the trade deadline could have helped so much.

Rotation Numbers Explain Valid Concern

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Lambert has delivered for Houston. He is 8-6 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts over 113.2 innings pitched. Hunter Brown has also done his job, when he has been available. He has posted a 3.68 ERA over 12 starts.

From that point on in the rotation, things become less clear.

Tatsuya Imai is holding a 5.29 ERA over 64.2 innings. Mike Burrows, who is on the injured list, is 4-9 with a 5.99 ERA. Cristian Javier has earned a 6.68 ERA and Ronel Blanco is worse at 6.98 through his first four starts.

Hayden Wesneski has better numbers but a very small sample size. He’s only started three games and has a 3.86 ERA. Given that Houston is managing him after surgery, the small numbers are expected.

So, where does that leave Houston? Relying on Lambert and Brown and then hoping someone behind them can provide some consistency.

Deadline Decision to be Tested

Houston Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one wants to overpay, so Brown’s decision is understandable. Looking at the farm system, there isn’t a plethora of prospects to give up. So making a bad trade likely would have caused even more trouble down the line.

Making that decision though, well that also comes with consequences and everyone would have to agree it was a gamble. The test is here now.

Houston is going into an important series against the Seattle Mariners Friday with its division lead on the line. Lambert, Wesneski and Brown are the expected pitchers ready to handle the duties. This series should give the Astros the chance to separate themselves from the field in the division.

Houston got through the bullpen game, looked good and recorded a win on Wednesday. Will they be able to continue that strategy?

The Astros and their fans are about to find out.