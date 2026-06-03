Astros' Mike Burrows Fails to Capitalize on Revenge Opportunity vs. Pirates

Mike Burrows had everything in front of him. All he had to do was shut down the Pittsburgh Pirates for one more inning, and the Houston Astros would, most likely, be sailing straight toward a series-opening victory.

While that would've been the main headline, Burrows would've also shown the Pirates, the team that traded him in a three-team deal this past winter, that they made the wrong decision in shipping him away.

In the end, everything ended up going Pittsburgh's way.

With the Astros up 4-2 in the top of the sixth, Burrows imploded. He walked Ryan O'Hearn on five pitches to lead off the frame and then gave up a single to Nick Gonzales. That brought Oneil Cruz, who has tremendous pop that can change a game at a moment's notice, to the plate. Cruz fouled off two 95 mph fastballs and sat on two other pitches, one of which was a fantastic slider for ball two. The fifth pitch of the at-bat, another slider, caught way too much of the plate, and Cruz made Burrows pay.

It went far.

Very far.

Cruz's three-run homer sailed 419 feet into the Houston night, giving the Pirates a 5-4 lead that they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. As Cruz rounded the bases, two things were clear: The Astros were still at rock bottom, and Burrows — the man who entered the night with something to prove — had failed at his mission.

One Pitch Changes Everything for Burrows

For the majority of the evening, Burrows held his own. His team was winning, and if he had just been able to claw his way through one more inning unscathed, he most likely would've delivered the Astros a win. But baseball is a fickle game, and the briefest of moments can send everything off a cliff.

Tuesday night's battle is indicative of Burrows' entire season. After being shipped away by Pittsburgh, there were expectations that he'd enter the Astros' rotation and continue to build on the momentum he began to build in 2025. So far, that hasn't borne fruit.

The Numbers Continue Trending in the Wrong Direction

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Over the course of 68 1/3 innings, Burrows possesses a 5.66 ERA. His walk rate is up — he allowed five free passes against the Pirates on June 2 — and he's allowing a tremendous number of home runs. All in all, he's regressed exponentially.

But it might not all be Burrows' fault. He was a part of a pitching rotation last season that was filled to the brim with promise. Paul Skenes headlined the operation, with other arms like Mitch Keller and Bailey Falter showcasing great competency as well. Burrows fit right into the clique.

In Houston, however, the future just isn't as bright. Sure, Burrows was meant to help alleviate some of those concerns, but he just flat-out hasn't yet. There's obviously still room for him to emerge as a good pitcher, though that might have to wait until 2027.

Right now, it appears that the Pirates are the winners. Not just of Tuesday night's game, but of the Burrows trade.